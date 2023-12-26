Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Giving4Pets and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Giving4Pets, visit Giving4Pets.com.

Giving4Pets Adoption & Fundraising event When: Saturday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.

Where: Giving4Pets Thrift Store, 10761 W Peoria Ave, Sun City

SUN CITY, AZ (Giving4Pets) – Family is everything. And pets are family. It’s not just us saying that. It’s pet owners/guardians/parents. According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, a whopping 97% of pet owners say their pets are part of their family. (We’re not sure what’s wrong with the remaining 3%.) For some, pets as family goes a step further. “About half of pet owners (51%) not only consider their pets to be a part of their family but say they are as much a part of their family as a human member,” research associate Anna Brown wrote on PewResearch.org earlier this year.

By supporting Giving4Pets, you can help keep pets where they belong, which is with their loving families.

Now that we have established that pets are indeed family – like there was ever any real question about that – let’s talk about the heartbreaking decisions some people are forced to make about their beloved fur babies.

There’s no denying that times are tough, and having a pet as part of the family can be expensive. The cost of living, including pet care, has gone up for everyone. According to MetLife Pet Insurance, it costs about $1,400 per year to own a dog and $1,200 to own a cat (not that any human owns a cat). If your pet needs special medical care – whether it’s an emergency or a chronic condition – your budget will take a sizable hit.

The struggle is real. MetLife Pet Insurance did a study last year that found more than “half of pet parents (54%) worry about being able to care for their pets in the future ….” Slightly fewer “are concerned that pet care costs will prevent them from being able to be a pet owner in the future.”

That brings us back to those heartbreaking decisions. If a pet owner cannot afford needed medical care for their fur baby, they’re left with two options – surrender or euthanasia. If personal circumstances make day-to-day pet care challenging, the owner might not see an option other than rehoming.

Either way, the pets and their families lose each other.

That’s where Giving4Pets comes in. This nonprofit organization rescues pets, but it’s not a pet rescue or shelter. It’s a resource – a financial safety net. Giving4Pets is unique because it’s dedicated to keeping pets with their families. It’s the first of its kind, and the founders, Samantha Garcia and Sean Kosla, are passionate. They are so dedicated that they have never taken a salary for their tireless more-than-full-time work. They chose to put any compensation they might have received back into Giving4Pets. That’s how much they believe in keeping pets and families together.

“Coming home to a pet is the GREATEST feeling ever,” explains Giving4Pets.com. “The companionship, unconditional love, tail wagging, and those smiles are the rush we at Giving4Pets live for. Our pets are a part of our family, and we want to do everything we can to keep our family together.”

Giving4Pets provides financial assistance to families in need to help them keep their pets where they belong – at home with them.

“Nobody should have to choose to euthanize or surrender their family pets solely due to lack of money,” Sean said.

A few years ago, he nearly faced that decision himself. He had gone out to pick up some food, and he took his chihuahua with him like he always did. Buchannas was about 4 at the time.

“When I turned onto Elliot Road, she jumped out of the window and rolled onto the street,” Sean recalled. He immediately stopped, scooped her up, and sped to the nearest emergency vet clinic. She needed surgery to the tune of about $3,500.

“My only option if I couldn’t afford it was to euthanize or surrender,” Sean said. “I had about $22 in my bank account.”

Sean was lucky. He qualified for CareCredit, which is for veterinary and pet financing. That’s the only reason Sean and Buchannas are still together today. But his story could have had a very different ending.

“The bottom line is if I didn’t have the money, I would have lost my pet,” he said. “There were no options for my financial situation at the time.”

Samantha and her wife had a similar experience when their dog Emma needed an expensive back surgery.

“If it weren’t for CareCredit and our ability to qualify for it, one of the answers from the vet was to euthanize her,” Samantha said.

What about the pet parents who cannot qualify for CareCredit? Should they be forced to lose their pet if they run into financial hardship or medical emergency? CareCredit says 4 out of 5 pets will have a medical emergency in their lifetime.

So, once Samatha and Sean, who have been friends forever, decided what they wanted to do – help keep pets with their families – they had to figure out how to do it. Samatha has a background in political fundraising.

“I’m not a fan of constantly getting pieces of mail and emails and phone calls asking for money,” she said.

One day, she was driving on the 51 when she spotted a box truck with animals on the sides. She caught up with it and discovered it was for a thrift store for a local pet organization. She had never known such a thing existed, but she quickly realized it was the answer she and Sean needed.

Why a thrift store?

Thrift stores are generally considered bullet-proof businesses because people always have unwanted stuff.

Samantha and Sean found a location in an area with several thrift stores, many for different nonprofits, and opened for business in 2019.

“Thanks to you, we’ve been able to assist over 10 pets with veterinarian bills, ensuring that these beloved companions receive the care they deserve,” the organization recently said on its Facebook page. “Your generosity has not only brightened the lives of these pets but has also created a ripple of hope and compassion. Together, we’re making a difference in the lives of both animals and their loving families.”

Giving4Pets was the last hope for those pets and their families. It will be for countless more.

The Giving4Pets model doesn’t give money directly to the pet owners. It pays the vet bill directly or, in the cases of simple day-to-day care, sends food and necessary supplies to the owners.

In addition to proceeds from its store, which Samantha and Sean plan to expand (There’s an East Valley shop in the works.), Giving4Pets relies on individual donations and is working to build partnerships with local businesses and veterinarians. Samantha, Sean, and their team also hope to assist rescue and foster organizations.

Urgent need

Right now, however, Giving4Pets is focused on raising $5,000 for several pets needing urgent medical care. It’s hosting a special event tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 30), starting at 10 a.m., at its store at 10761 W. Peoria Avenue.

“Join us in making a difference for animals in need!” the Facebook event page says. “Your support can change lives and give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Everything in the store, except jewelry, will be 50% off. There will be food and refreshments for sale and a 50-50 raffle. Puppy Luv Rescue will be there accepting adoption applications for some of the dogs in its care, and Chantel Kepler of Granite Mountain Dog Training is coming out to answer questions and talk about what new dog parents can expect when bringing home a fur baby of the canine variety. (Cats are another story.)

If you can’t get to the Giving4Pets Thrift Store on Saturday, you can still make a difference in the lives of pets and their people with a monetary donation to Giving4Pets through Kindest.com. Remember, it’s a 501(c)(3) organization (Federal Tax ID #83-1258057), which means your donation is deductible. It’s the perfect yearend donation to pay it forward.

When most people think about supporting pets in need, their minds go to shelters and rescue organizations that find forever homes for pets. But there are companion animals whose loving families want nothing more than to keep their fur babies, but circumstances are not in their favor. According to a recent MetLife study, 55% of employees say they live paycheck to paycheck. If life throws a curveball, which it often does, their situations can go from bad to worse in a blink. Should they be forced to give up part of their family?

Giving4Pets does not think so and will do everything possible to keep pets with their families. Will you help?