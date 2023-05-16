New dental procedure makes dreaded root canal virtually painless

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of GentleWave and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about GentleWave, visit GentleWave.com.

PHOENIX (GentleWave) - The GentleWave® Procedure is designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth while saving valuable tooth structure. The GentleWave Procedure is a less invasive and less painful root canal alternative. It is redefining root canal therapy with a minimally invasive process that preserves tooth structure and promotes early healing.