Tomatillo and Chicken Tamales

PHOENIX (Frys Food Stores) - Treat your taste buds to a fiesta of flavor, thanks to fresh vegetables, spices and shredded chicken, enveloped in a corn-based dough and packed neatly into husks.

Ingredients

2 pounds tomatillos, husks removed, washed and quartered

1/2 cup onion, quartered

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

2 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons salt, divided

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

1 Serrano chile, rinsed, stemmed and seeded

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 cups chicken, cooked and shredded

4 cups instant corn masa flour for tamales

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

3 cups Chicken Broth

3/4 cup lard, room temperature

22 corn husks, soaked in warm water for 10 minutes

Kitchen twine, cut into 22 strips (or extra husks, cut into thin strips and soaked in water for 10 minutes)

Instructions

In blender, add tomatillos, onion, cilantro, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, chicken bouillon granules, serrano chile and sugar. Blend until well combined.

In saucepan, heat oil. Add tomatillo salsa from blender, cook 10 minutes or until salsa changes color to a deeper green.

In bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups salsa and 1 1/2 cups shredded chicken. Set aside remaining salsa.

In separate bowl, add instant corn tamale masa flour, baking powder, lard, remaining salt and 3 cups chicken broth. Mix until masa is well combined and wet but not sticky. Add more chicken broth if needed.

In the center of each corn husk, place 3 tablespoons corn masa. Press gently to spread corn dough into a rectangle that runs along the long sides of the husk. In the center of the dough, place 1 tablespoon chicken filling. Wrap tamales by folding the long side of the corn husk over filling, then folding the sides in towards the center. Tie with kitchen twine or corn husk strip.

In deep steamer, add water to just below the bottom of the rack. To prevent water from touching the tamales, cover rack with a layer of husks cut into pieces.

Place tamales in the steamer standing upright next to each other. Cover steamer and cook on medium heat for 1 hour 15 minutes or until tamales are firm. Serve warm with remaining tomatillo salsa on the side.

Serves: 22 | Prep: 30 minutes | Cook: 1 hour 25 minutes | Total: 1 hour 55 minutes | Difficulty: Easy