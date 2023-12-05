Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fry’s Food Stores and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fry’s Food Stores, visit FrysFood.com.

PHOENIX (Frys Food Stores) - Ideal as an appetizer or a post-feast dessert, these sweet corn tamales pair perfectly with a cup of homemade Mexican-style hot chocolate.

Ingredients

4 cups instant corn masa flour for tamales

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 cup Evaporated Milk

1/2 cup lard, room temperature

1 can (14.75 oz.) creamed corn

1/2 cup corn kernels

20 corn husks, soaked in warm water for 10 minutes

Kitchen twine, cut into 40 strips (or corn strips made from husks soaked in water for 10 minutes)

Instructions

In bowl, mix together instant corn tamale masa flour, baking powder, sugar, evaporated milk, lard and creamed corn until masa is well combined and wet but not sticky.

Mix in corn kernels until evenly dispersed.

In the center of each corn husk, place 1/4 cup corn masa. Press gently to spread corn dough into a rectangle that runs along the long sides of the husk. Wrap tamales, overlapping husk sides, until completely enclosed. Tie ends with kitchen twine or strips of corn husk.

In deep steamer, add water to just below the bottom of the rack. To prevent water from touching the tamales, cover rack with a layer of husks cut into pieces.

Place tamales in steamer standing upright next to each other. Cover steamer and cook on medium heat 1 hour 15 minutes or until pasteles are firm. Serve warm.

Serves: 20 | Prep: 20 minutes | Cook: 1 hour 30 minutes | Total: 1 hour 50 minutes