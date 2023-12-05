Pork Tamales Adobados

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fry’s Food Stores and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fry’s Food Stores, visit FrysFood.com.

PHOENIX (Frys Food Stores) - Whatever the occasion, these authentic pork tamales will be a winner at your family dinner table! Carefully wrapped into corn husks and neatly tied at each end, the presentation of this dish is just as impressive as the flavor profile.

Ingredients

1 Guajillo chile, rinsed, seeded and stemmed

4 Ancho chiles, rinsed, seeded and stemmed

3 plum tomatoes, quartered

2 garlic cloves

1/2 cup onion

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

2 cups Pork Steak Ready Shoulder, cooked and shredded

2 teaspoons salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

3 1/4 cups beef broth, divided

2 teaspoons olive oil

3 1/2 cups instant corn masa flour for tamales

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup lard, room temperature

20 corn husks soaked in warm water for 10 minutes

Kitchen twine, cut into 40 strips (or extra husks, cut into thin strips and soaked in water for 10 minutes)

Instructions

In saucepan, add chiles and enough water to cover them. Heat until chiles are soft, then strain.

In blender, add chiles, tomatoes, garlic, onion, bouillon, 1 teaspoon salt, lemon juice and ¼ cup beef broth. Blend until smooth. Strain sauce.

In saucepan, add oil and heat. Add sauce from blender and cook 8 minutes, until sauce changes to a deeper color.

In bowl, mix 1 1/4 cups sauce with shredded pork. Set remaining sauce aside.

In separate bowl, add instant corn tamale masa flour, baking powder, lard, salt and 3 cups beef broth. Mix until masa is well combined and wet but not sticky.

In the center of each corn husk, place 3 tablespoons corn masa mixture. Press gently to spread corn dough into a rectangle that runs along the long sides of the husk. Place 1 tablespoon pork filling in center. Wrap tamales, overlapping husk sides, until completely enclosed. Tie ends with kitchen twine or strips of corn husk.

In deep steamer, add water to just below the bottom of the rack. To prevent water from touching the tamales, cover rack with a layer of husks cut into pieces.

Place tamales in the steamer standing upright next to each other. Cover steamer and cook on medium heat 1 hour and 15 minutes, until tamales are firm. Serve warm with remaining adobo sauce on the side.

Serves: 20 | Prep: 30 minutes | Cook: 1 hour 40 minutes | Total: 2 hours 10 minutes | Difficulty: Easy