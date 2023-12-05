Beef Tamales

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fry’s Food Stores and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fry’s Food Stores, visit FrysFood.com.

PHOENIX (Frys Food Stores) - Tamales are part of the pre-Colombian cuisine of Mexico. Now these rustic delicacies are made especially at Christmastime when families are gathered together and have the time to devote to the endeavor.

Ingredients

18 large, dry corn husks

1/2 cup lard

2 cups dehydrated masa harina

2 cups chicken stock

2 cups shredded cooked beef

Instructions

Wash the corn husks in warm water. Place in a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Let soak for at least 30 minutes before using.

Beat the lard until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the masa harina and stock until the dough sticks together and has a paste-like consistency.

Shake excess water from each softened corn husk and pat dry on paper towels. Spread about 2 tablespoons of dough on the center portion of each husk. Spoon about 1 1/2 tablespoons beef onto the dough. Wrap the tamale, overlapping the sides and then folding up the top and bottom.

Lay the tamales in the top section of a double boiler with the open husk flaps on the bottom. Steam over simmering water for about 1 hour or until the corn husk can easily be peeled from the dough.

Serves: 18 | Hands-on: 25 minutes | Total: 1 hour 55 minutes | Difficulty: Medium