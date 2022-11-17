Thanksgiving Poultry Brine

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fry’s Food Stores and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fry’s Food Stores, visit FryFood.com.
By Dawn Baker, Fry’s Food Stores
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup kosher salt
- 10 star anise
- 3 Tbsp. whole peppercorn
- 2 lemons halved
- 1 bulb of garlic, cut in half
- Fresh rosemary and thyme (bundle and tie)
- 2 cups apple cider
- 1 gallon water
- Pot or food-safe bucket that fits in the refrigerator
Instructions
Boil all ingredients for 1 hour. Cool completely. Submerge 10-12 lb. turkey and brine overnight.
Rinse and dry turkey; smoke or roast.