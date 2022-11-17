Thanksgiving Poultry Brine

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fry’s Food Stores and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fry’s Food Stores, visit FryFood.com.

Clementine Glazed Roast Turkey Breast (Fry's Food Stores)

By Dawn Baker, Fry’s Food Stores

Ingredients

1/2 cup kosher salt

10 star anise

3 Tbsp. whole peppercorn

2 lemons halved

1 bulb of garlic, cut in half

Fresh rosemary and thyme (bundle and tie)

2 cups apple cider

1 gallon water

Pot or food-safe bucket that fits in the refrigerator

Instructions

Boil all ingredients for 1 hour. Cool completely. Submerge 10-12 lb. turkey and brine overnight.

Rinse and dry turkey; smoke or roast.