Stuffed Curried Turkey Onions

Clementine Glazed Roast Turkey Breast (Fry's Food Stores)

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups water

3/4 cup quinoa

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. fresh basil, minced

3/4 tsp. curry powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

1/4 tsp. ground mustard

1/8 tsp. sugar

1 can (15 oz.) garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup carrot, diced

1/4 cup red onion, minced

2 large onions

2 lbs. ground turkey

48 small spinach leaves

3 oz. goat cheese

24 slices Turkey Bacon

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, combine water and quinoa; cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer 10 minutes until quinoa is tender and water is gone. Cool slightly.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together oil and vinegar. Stir in basil, curry powder, salt, pepper, mustard and sugar until blended. Add beans, carrot, red onion and cooled quinoa; stir gently to mix.

Grease grill grates. Prepare grill to medium-low heat.

Cut large onions in half from stem to stem. Carefully peel layers, separating into 24 largest onion “petals” and keeping same-size petals together. Save any remaining onion for later use.

Line each onion petal with 2 spinach leaves; fill each with about 1½ ounces turkey (smaller petals will need less), pressing down to fit petal. Fill each half with 3-4 tablespoons quinoa mixture. Press ¼ ounce cheese into 1 of each filled onion petal pair. Top with cheese-free onion petal. Wrap each with 2 slices bacon, securing with wooden picks.

Place onions on grill; cover. Reduce heat to low. Grill 30-40 minutes until onion is tender and filling is cooked through.

Serves: 12 | Prep: 30 minutes | Cook: 50 minutes | Total: 1 hour, 20 minutes