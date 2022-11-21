If you have $1, you can make life better for somebody in Arizona this holiday season and Fry’s Food Stores can help.

If you have $1, you can make life better for somebody in Arizona this holiday season and Fry’s Food Stores can help. Holiday Food Drive 2022

PHOENIX (Fry’s Food Stores) – Now that we’ve celebrated Thanksgiving, the holiday season is officially in full swing. It’s the season of caring and giving. As we celebrate whatever winter holiday moves us, be it Hanukkah, Christmas, or Kwanzaa, it’s important to remember those who might be struggling or having a hard time making ends meet and putting food on the table.

There’s no doubt times are tough and have been for some time. More Arizonans than ever need a little bit of help this year, and it might shock you to learn that you probably know at least one of them personally. They likely have not shared their struggle with anyone close to them and might have been reluctant to ask for help.

That’s why Arizona’s Family has once again teamed up with Fry’s Food Stores for our annual Holiday Food Drive benefiting local food banks and The Salvation Army. Generous Arizonans have always been there to help, coming through in a big way year after year. We look out for our own in Arizona, especially during the holidays.

Arizona’s Family and Fry’s Food Stores are leading the charge to ensure every Arizona family has something to celebrate as we wrap up 2022 and prepare to welcome 2023.

“Fry’s Food Stores has been partnering with AZ Family to help feed those in need for many holiday seasons, and we truly appreciate the continued support of the community,” said Pam Giannonatti, Fry’s Corporate Affairs Manager.

You can donate non-perishable food items at every Fry's store in Arizona. Scroll down to see what our food banks need most. (Arizona's Family)

‘Tis the season to care

We’ve spent the past few weeks focusing on making sure every Arizona family had a turkey on the table for Thanksgiving. Now we’ve switched gears to look ahead to Christmas and into next year.

Fry’s has made supporting the community incredibly simple by giving customers a variety of ways to donate. You can donate $1 or $5 to support the local food banks or $10 to give a turkey to The Salvation Army at any register. You can also drop non-perishable food items in collection boxes at the front of Fry’s stores throughout Arizona that will go to replenish local food banks.

“The food banks are always looking for a variety of high-protein and healthy non-perishable items,” Giannonatti explained. “Variety helps the food banks to offer those they serve well-rounded nutritious food boxes.”

"We need to fill the shelves at the food banks," Fry's spokesperson Pam Giannonatti said. (Arizona's Family)

Reliable community partner

Fry’s Food Stores, part of the Kroger Family of Stores, has a long history of being a good corporate citizen and active in the communities it serves throughout the year. The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative is a part of the company’s bold plan to create communities free from hunger and waste by 2025. Statement from website

“As an employer, food producer, grocery retailer, healthcare provider and more, we have a responsibility to lead with purpose and create positive change for billions of people and the planet we call home,” the company says. “Our industry-leading initiatives work to create a better future for people, our planet and the interconnected systems on which we all depend for food and other essentials.”

Kroger and Fry’s Food Stores also partners with local nonprofit organizations to facilitate positive change right here in Arizona.

“We are excited to partner with the Prescott Farmers Market in our efforts to create communities free of hunger and waste,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores. “At Fry’s we are dedicated to uplifting our neighbors and helping to ensure that everyone has access to fresh, nutritious food. Our partnership with Prescott Farmers Market will provide valuable resources to residents in need while also striving to create a more sustainable environment.”

Investing in Arizona

Fry’s puts money into Arizona both by supporting more than 60 Arizona-based businesses to provide locally sourced products and by community giving. In 2021, Fry’s donated more than 11 million meals.

It’s about people

Fry’s and its parent company are intentional in their hiring practices ensuring their associates reflect the communities they serve. From providing job opportunities for veterans and active-duty military members and their spouses to making diversity and inclusion one of its core values, the company welcomes everyone.

“We’re one of just a few retailers willing to openly advocate for and make real change toward LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion,” the company says on its website. Those are not just words. They’re actions. The Kroger Co. received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index, making it one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality. Nationwide and in Arizona, the company recognizes that diversity makes us stronger, and Pride is something to celebrate.

Where you buy your groceries matters

The Fry’s partnership with Arizona’s Family for the Holiday Food Drive is one of those actions in the company’s bigger plan, evidence of its dedication to Arizonans. With 126 retail stores and more than 21,000 associates, it’s Arizona’s fifth-largest employer and an integral part of our state. It’s only natural to want to support a company that supports Arizona and all who live here.

Just think: Your donation to the Holiday Food Drive can help change lives for the better and is a great way to show your community how much you care. The Holiday Food Drive runs through Jan. 1, 2023.