Food drives are common during the holidays, but Fry’s fights hunger every day of the year.

STATEWIDE (Fry’s Food Stores) – In a perfect world, no families would go hungry, and no food would go to waste. The reality, according to Feeding America, is that nearly 40% of all food in America is wasted. That’s 80 million tons of “perfectly good food,” which works out to 149 billion meals -- thrown away.

While all that food is being tossed out, more than 44 million people in the U.S., including 1 in 5 children, are dealing with food insecurity. It’s everywhere.

“Millions of people in America are just one job loss, missed paycheck, or medical emergency away from hunger,” FeedingAmerica.com says.

Looking strictly at the math, food insecurity should not be a problem in the U.S. But it is.

Many organizations and companies are trying to change our reality. The Kroger Co., parent company of Arizona’s Family’s longtime partner, Fry’s Food Stores, is one of them.

Kroger and Fry’s are leaders in working to end hunger. The company established the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation in 2018 to create and support “food system change and innovation.” With a commitment to “innovation, collaboration, and community engagement,” the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation fosters “creative solutions to the challenges of food access, food security, and food waste.”

Kroger implemented its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste action plan “to build a more resilient, equitable and sustainable food system that improves access to affordable, fresh food for everyone – for generations to come.”

Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste mission is made up of eight specific actions:

1. Feed

Expand surplus food recovery and redistribution to provide a total of more than 3 billion meals to our communities by 2025 (cumulative).

2. Nourish

Improve health and well-being by promoting fresh foods and affordable, better-for-you options for our customers.

3. End waste

Embed retail best practices to optimize ordering, extend freshness and reduce waste in our own operations.

4. Inspire change

Direct funding to social entrepreneurs who are transforming our food system through The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation’s Innovation Fund.

5. Advocate

Support public policy and legislative solutions that improve food access and create infrastructure for a zero-waste future.

6. Transform

Advance planet-forward agricultural production methods worldwide to conserve natural resources and protect habitats.

7. Collaborate

Cultivate long-standing and new partnerships for meaningful collective action to achieve our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste goals – because we can’t do it alone.

8. Build stronger communities

Align charitable giving, community engagement and company-wide impact goals to create a better future for people in the communities we serve.

Fighting hunger is a daily effort

Kroger set some bold goals, and is making solid progress. The grocer planned to direct 3 billion meals to the communities it serves by 2025. As 2023 draws to a close, Kroger has already achieved that goal.

Additionally, Kroger has rescued more than 582 million pounds of food, which was donated. All of Kroger’s stores nationwide are “actively donating food.”

“Every day, our associates set aside surplus food for local organizations to pick up and redistribute in our communities,” Kroger says on its website.

Kroger works with hunger relief organizations like Feeding America to ensure its surplus food goes to those who need it. Other collaborators include No Kid Hungry, The Recycling Partnership, and the World Wildlife Fund.

For food that is not sold and cannot be donated, Kroger works with its stores to expand food waste recycling. Rather than going to a landfill, food waste can be recycled into animal feed or compost or put to industrial use by creating biogas through anaerobic digestion.

In addition to managing food donations and recycling waste, Kroger provides millions of dollars in grants to local and national organizations working to end hunger. The 2023 report by The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation highlighted one of its investments, supported by Fry’s in Arizona. Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona delivers healthful meals to low-income adults in Pima and Santa Cruz counties. Mobile Meals used its grant from Zero Hunger | Zero Waste to expand its commercial kitchen so it can serve more people.

Kroger and Fry’s take pride in being a valuable community partner. The company not only acts at the corporate level, but also encourages employees and customers to be part of the change. Its stores make it easy for shoppers to contribute through the “Your Change Makes Change” initiative, which allows people to round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar and donate that money to the Foundation.

Kroger’s commitment to ending hunger nationwide has a very real effect at the local level. The Fry’s Food Stores partnership with the Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive year after year is an example of how Kroger positively impacts and stays active in the communities it serves.