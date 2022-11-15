Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fry’s Food Stores and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fry’s Food Stores, visit FryFood.com.

Clementine Glazed Roast Turkey Breast (Fry's Food Stores)

Ingredients

1 turkey breast, boneless or partial bone-in, skin on, about 2-2½ lbs.

2 cups water

1/4 cup coarse salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 bay leaf

8 black peppercorns, crushed

1 sprig rosemary, minced

5 clementines, zested and juiced

2 Tbsp. butter

1 shallot, minced

1 cup white wine, such as Pinot Grigio or an un-oaked Chardonnay

1 cup chicken or turkey broth

1/4 cup honey

1/2 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Instructions

Bring 1 cup water to a boil, and add salt, sugar, bay leaf, peppercorns, 1/2 of the rosemary, and zest of two of the clementines. Stir to dissolve salt and sugar and add the remaining cup of water and allow to come to room temperature. Add the turkey breast to the brine and store refrigerated in a covered container or resealable bag overnight, or at least 5 hours.

Make the glaze by melting the butter in a medium saucepan and add the shallot and sauté until golden. Deglaze the pan with the wine, clementine juice, chicken broth, and honey and simmer to reduce the liquid by half. Add the remaining clementine zest, remaining rosemary, and ground black pepper and simmer to reduce about another 1/2 cup.

Remove the turkey breast from the brine and discard the brining liquid. Place the turkey into a small roasting pan and pat dry. Keep the glaze warm in a small saucepan. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Brush the turkey with the glaze and roast, basting with the glaze every ten minutes or so. Roast the turkey for 45-50 minutes until golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F. Bring the remaining glaze to a simmer and served with the sliced turkey. Refrigerate leftovers.

Serves: 6 | Prep: 20 minutes | Cook: 40 minutes | Total: 1 hour