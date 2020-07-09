SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is a wonderful group of volunteers helping deliver meals to their neighbors in need. It is called the Mobile Meals Program and it is organized by the Foothills Caring Corps.
They have provided this service since 2004, and it is especially important during this time of uncertainty. The hot meals are prepared at Honor Health and the volunteers have a list of people to deliver to. It is also a health check, where the volunteers build a relationship with their neighbors.
Each month the seniors get a menu to choose from and they get a hot meal 7 days a week. They provide 50 meals per day and have 60 volunteers who deliver the meals on 7 different routes. This year alone the Mobile meals program will deliver over 15,000 meals.
Foothills Caring Corps has been in operation for 21 years and there service area is in the Northeast Valley. If you would like to volunteer or know someone who needs assistance you can contact them here.