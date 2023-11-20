Don’t let your home go up in flames. Take CHARGE of Batter Safety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fire Safety Research Institute and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fire Safety Research Institute, visit BatteryFireSafety.org.

PHOENIX (Fire Safety Research Institute) - From the first sign of a problem, you could have less than 1 minute to escape a lithium-ion battery fire.

Lithium-ion batteries are everywhere - cell phones, laptops, electric scooters, power tools, toothbrushes. But they can overheat, spark fires, and even explode.

But there are things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones. Here’s how to Take C.H.A.R.G.E of Battery Safety.