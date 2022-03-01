53 children up for adoption in Arizona right now

Sponsored - Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 53 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).
Abigail
Ahdrina
Alexander
Alexis
Angel and Juan
Anthony K.
Anthony M.
Anthony W.
Asia
Brian H.
Carlos
Carmen
Cristos
David R.
Daymiun
De’Juan
Elijah
Esteban
Ethan A.
Evan J.
Feira
Frankie M.
Gabriel J.
Gabriel M.
George
Harlowe
Hero and Tauke
Jacob and Rylin
Jason and Brian
Jayden F.
Jedidiah
Jessica and Tony
Jessie and Logan
Jesus R.
JJ
Joebert
Johnie W.
Johnny L.
Mia
Nathan O.
Owen E.
Riley and Michael
Seth
Shawn H.
Tamiru
