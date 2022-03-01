53 children up for adoption in Arizona right now

Sponsored - Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 53 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Abigail

Abigail is a sweet-natured and creative girl who loves arts and crafts, making slime and dreams...
Abigail is a sweet-natured and creative girl who loves arts and crafts, making slime and dreams of visiting the beach. She hopes to be a veterinarian with a specialty in large animals when she grows up. Get to know Abigail and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Services)

Ahdrina

Ahdrina loves adventure and figuring out problems, aspiring to become an FBI agent one day. She...
Ahdrina loves adventure and figuring out problems, aspiring to become an FBI agent one day. She enjoys Christian music, baseball, gymnastics, pepperoni pizza and family game nights. She would like her future family to know that she likes to make people happy when they feel sad. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Alexander

Alexander is a self-described “old soul” who loves fantasy novels, sports, Gilligan’s Island...
Alexander is a self-described “old soul” who loves fantasy novels, sports, Gilligan’s Island and classic rock. He enjoys learning about history and the military and is considering a career in the Armed Forces. Get to know Alex and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Alexis

Meet courageous, loving, silly Alexis. He loves singing songs by his favorite band, Maroon 5,...
Meet courageous, loving, silly Alexis. He loves singing songs by his favorite band, Maroon 5, talking on the phone with his friends and making people laugh. He also has a fondness for cowboy boots and blazers. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Angel and Juan

Angel and Juan are two adorable, fun-loving and sociable brothers who hope to have a forever...
Angel and Juan are two adorable, fun-loving and sociable brothers who hope to have a forever family to call their own. Both boys share they really want a “football family” who enjoys fun family outings and spending time together. They also would love to go to Disneyland and attend church. Angel is an ASU fan, while Juan is an OSU fan. Both brothers dream of playing college football someday. Get to know Angel, Juan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Anthony K.

Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because he says,...
Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because he says, “no pain, no gain!” Anthony is into music - he loves rap, country and “love music,” which Anthony says may help him on a date one day! Anthony is very interested in learning more about his German culture. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Anthony M.

Anthony has a great sense of humor and loves “Fast and Furious” movies, football and cars. A...
Anthony has a great sense of humor and loves “Fast and Furious” movies, football and cars. A kind-hearted boy, he is known for his strong communication skills. He dreams of a career as a diesel technician. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Anthony W.

Anthony loves all things sports, but football is his absolute favorite. When he’s not scoring...
Anthony loves all things sports, but football is his absolute favorite. When he’s not scoring touchdowns on the field, he is tinkering with computers. Anthony loves to laugh and enjoys telling jokes or a good tall tale. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Asia

Asia is kind, affectionate and hard-working. Known for her great personality and...
Asia is kind, affectionate and hard-working. Known for her great personality and sense-of-humor, she loves music, fashion, basketball and volleyball. Get to know Asia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Brian H.

Brian is an insightful, caring and active young man who loves camping, fishing and providing...
Brian is an insightful, caring and active young man who loves camping, fishing and providing service to others. He also enjoys wood carving, playing chess and writing stories. He hopes to become a chef or an artist when he grows up. Get to know Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Carlos

Carlos loves to be outside and likes to splash in the pool. He also enjoys helping with chores...
Carlos loves to be outside and likes to splash in the pool. He also enjoys helping with chores around the house – especially if there is a vacuum involved. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Carmen

Carmen is a caring, charismatic, bright and respectful girl. She describes herself as shy, but...
Carmen is a caring, charismatic, bright and respectful girl. She describes herself as shy, but she has a social side, too – not to mention a great sense of humor! Carmen loves K-Pop music – her favorite band is BTS – and she’s always game for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino at Starbucks. Get to know Carmen and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Cristos

Cristos is a bright boy whose favorite subject in school is science. He dreams of becoming a...
Cristos is a bright boy whose favorite subject in school is science. He dreams of becoming a scientist or engineer when he grows up – he wants to “build cool stuff” like a hover copter and a hover jet. Cristos also loves playing soccer and basketball, not to mention writing books. Get to know Cristos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

David R.

David is a kind and caring boy who loves skateboarding, video games, sports and hanging out...
David is a kind and caring boy who loves skateboarding, video games, sports and hanging out with friends. He’s a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and will never turn down a visit to the Golden Corral. In school, he excels in biology, math and technology classes. Get to know David and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Daymiun

Daymiun, or DJ, is a passionate and caring young man who loves animals and is something of a...
Daymiun, or DJ, is a passionate and caring young man who loves animals and is something of a dog whisperer! He also enjoys anime, Clash of Clans and Pokémon Go. Mostly, though, he loves spending time with the people he loves. Get to know DJ and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

De’Juan

De’Juan is a sociable, active and funny kid who likes to play card games, video games and...
De’Juan is a sociable, active and funny kid who likes to play card games, video games and sports – especially basketball and football. A smart boy who enjoys learning new things, De’Juan loves the Seattle Seahawks, sub sandwiches and Subway. De’Juan dreams of a career as a famous rapper! Get to know De’Juan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Elijah

A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes to make people laugh. He...
A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes to make people laugh. He enjoys school and loves a good challenge, which is why math and science are his favorite subject. Elijah would love a forever family who will love and cherish him and allow him to stay close to his Native American heritage. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Esteban

Esteban is a polite and kind young man with many passions. He is creative and has written many...
Esteban is a polite and kind young man with many passions. He is creative and has written many of his own music lyrics. He would like to explore the possibility of becoming a singer one day. Esteban enjoys drawing and sketching, as well as origami. Get to know Esteban and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Ethan A.

Ethan is a sweet and helpful boy who loves swimming, flag football, German chocolate cake and...
Ethan is a sweet and helpful boy who loves swimming, flag football, German chocolate cake and Mexican food. His favorite colors are red, pink and purple, and his favorite subject in school is science. He dreams of going to Universal Studios and hopes to be a game designer or game tester when he grows up. Get to know Ethan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Evan J.

Evan is an adventurous and curious boy who does not shy away from learning new things! He...
Evan is an adventurous and curious boy who does not shy away from learning new things! He enjoys playing sports – especially basketball – and has a growing interest in drama and theater. When it’s too hot outside, Evan likes to play card games like War or board games like Monopoly. He also loves trying foods from all different cultures – his favorites are sushi, barbecue and Mexican foods. Get to know Evan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Feira

Feira is an intelligent, strong and energetic girl with a bubbly personality and a heart for...
Feira is an intelligent, strong and energetic girl with a bubbly personality and a heart for helping animals. She loves running, singing, sushi and Hawaiian BBQ. When she’s not on a jog or hanging out with friends, she’s perfectly happing watching movies at home. Get to know Feira and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Frankie M.

Clever and mild-mannered, Frankie is a social boy who likes going to school and spending time...
Clever and mild-mannered, Frankie is a social boy who likes going to school and spending time with friends. When it’s hot outside, you can often find him relaxing in the swimming pool listening to music. Described by others as being humorous and honest, he plans to study business in college. He’s also a huge fan of basketball and Mexican food – especially ceviche. Get to know Frankie and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Gabriel J.

Gabriel’s incredible sense of humor and giant smile light up any room! An active boy with lots...
Gabriel’s incredible sense of humor and giant smile light up any room! An active boy with lots of friends, there’s no shortage of things he loves, from basketball and zombie tag to Legos, Mexican food and the Dodgers. Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Gabriel M.

Gabriel is a sweet, polite, and easygoing young man who loves to play basketball and cheer on...
Gabriel is a sweet, polite, and easygoing young man who loves to play basketball and cheer on the Phoenix Suns. He likes school – especially math – and loves to draw, swim, listen to music and go to the movies. He’ll never say no to pepperoni pizza or Burger King! Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

George

Friendly, laidback and athletic, George loves his friends, sushi and Manga comics. He would...
Friendly, laidback and athletic, George loves his friends, sushi and Manga comics. He would like his future family to know that he is playful, a cat person and enjoys trying new things. Get to know George and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Harlowe

Harlowe is a sweet and affectionate young girl who enjoys playing with her Barbies and riding...
Harlowe is a sweet and affectionate young girl who enjoys playing with her Barbies and riding her scooter. She does very well in school and loves all things Peppa Pig, sparkles and unicorns. Get to know Harlowe and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Hero and Tauke

Hero and Tauke are two sweet and affectionate brothers who love playing outside and riding...
Hero and Tauke are two sweet and affectionate brothers who love playing outside and riding their bikes. A talkative boy, Hero loves cars, blocks, Legos and dinosaurs. Tauke enjoys watching Paw Patrol and loves eating French fries, fruit and yogurt – and he can’t get enough Mickey Mouse! Get to know Hero, Tauke and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jacob and Rylin

Jacob and Rylin are sweet and loving boys who share an incredible sibling bond. They love being...
Jacob and Rylin are sweet and loving boys who share an incredible sibling bond. They love being outside and enjoy playing with dinosaurs, Army men and cars. Get to know Jacob, Rylin and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jason and Brian

Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes....
Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One’s a little more country and the other’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll! Get to know Jason, Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jayden F.

Jayden is a strong athlete who enjoys many sports – especially football, soccer and baseball....
Jayden is a strong athlete who enjoys many sports – especially football, soccer and baseball. He also loves animals, drawing, singing and hanging out with friends. A goal-driven boy, Jayden works hard on being his best. He dreams of being a scientist or professional football player one day. Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jedidiah

Jed is a curious, determined and creative boy who loves thinking up and illustrating new...
Jed is a curious, determined and creative boy who loves thinking up and illustrating new superhero and villain characters. His ideal day would include learning a new science experiment or skill, drawing and reading his comic books. Jed dreams of becoming an underwater welder. Get to know Jedidiah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jessica and Tony

Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together! Jessica is a loving and...
Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together! Jessica is a loving and nurturing girl who loves animals, games, puzzles and air hockey. She’s also a fast-learner who enjoys school – especially math. Big brother Tony loves math, too, along with P.E. and lunch! An excellent basketball player, he also enjoys baking – and eating – cakes, brownies and cookies. Get to know Jessica, Tony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jessie and Logan

Logan is a talkative, opinionated and laughter-filled young boy who loves doing anything...
Logan is a talkative, opinionated and laughter-filled young boy who loves doing anything outside – especially swimming. He also enjoys playing soccer and hopes to be part of a team someday. Logan dreams of being a firefighter when he grows up. Big brother Jessie loves adventure, sports, spending time outdoors and playing video games. He’s also a good student who enjoys reading. He would love to learn karate and how to skateboard. Get to know Jessie, Logan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jesus R.

Jesus is a polite and sociable young man who loves basketball, football, hiking and fishing....
Jesus is a polite and sociable young man who loves basketball, football, hiking and fishing. He’s a firm believer in treating others with kindness and compassion. Get to know Jesus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

JJ

A creative, smart and caring boy, JJ loves spending time outside, riding his bike and jumping...
A creative, smart and caring boy, JJ loves spending time outside, riding his bike and jumping on the trampoline. JJ also has a great sense of style and a talent for doing hair! He’s a great student whose favorite subjects are art and English. Get to know JJ and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Joebert

Joebert is an intelligent, hilarious and imaginative boy who loves Minecraft, cartoons, hip-hop...
Joebert is an intelligent, hilarious and imaginative boy who loves Minecraft, cartoons, hip-hop and funny YouTube videos. He also enjoys being active – his favorite sports are soccer, football and swimming. Get to know Joebert and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Johnie W.

Johnie is an active and chatty boy who loves superheroes, building things with Legos, playing...
Johnie is an active and chatty boy who loves superheroes, building things with Legos, playing outside and watching educational programs like Animal Kingdom. At school, his favorite subjects are science and math. Get to know Johnie and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Johnny L.

Johnny is a child with many interests! He loves listening to classic rock, jamming out on his...
Johnny is a child with many interests! He loves listening to classic rock, jamming out on his guitar, playing board games and camping. He also has a big heart for animals. Get to know Johnny and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Mia

Mia is a compassionate, independent and hard-working girl who is extremely dedicated to...
Mia is a compassionate, independent and hard-working girl who is extremely dedicated to achieving her goals –including a career in forensics on day. Like most girls her age, she is interested in anything related to hair and makeup and loves spending time with friends. Her favorite food is wings and her favorite place to get wings is 5 & Diner. Get to know Mia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Nathan O.

Nathan is kind, adventurous and has many interests. He’s on a competitive reading team, plays...
Nathan is kind, adventurous and has many interests. He’s on a competitive reading team, plays flag football and enjoys Star Wars and Legos. He’ll never turn down a trip to Fuddruckers and loves eating snacks like goldfish crackers and root beer. Nathan dreams of being professional football player one day. Get to know Nathan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Owen E.

Meet hilarious, clever and imaginative Owen. He enjoys NERF gun battles, riding his bike and...
Meet hilarious, clever and imaginative Owen. He enjoys NERF gun battles, riding his bike and fixing things around the house. Owen’s perfect day would include playing video games, eating cherry tomatoes and learning how to race Mini-Coopers. He’d also take a visit to his favorite restaurant – Rainforest Café – any day of the week. Get to know Owen and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Riley and Michael

Riley is a cheerful, optimistic and engaging girl who enjoys volleyball, soccer, swimming and...
Riley is a cheerful, optimistic and engaging girl who enjoys volleyball, soccer, swimming and music. At school, she excels in math and social studies. Riley would love to learn how to cook! Little brother Michael is a sweet and joyful boy who loves Paw Patrol and trucks – and he’ll never turn down peanut butter, ice cream or a visit to Burger King! Get to know Riley, Michael and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Seth

A smart, funny and caring boy, Seth enjoys riding bikes, hiking, skateboarding and playing...
A smart, funny and caring boy, Seth enjoys riding bikes, hiking, skateboarding and playing football. He also likes to cook and loves a good hamburger. At school, his favorite class is welding. He hopes to become a mechanic one day. Get to know Seth and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Shawn H.

Shawn is a quiet and compassionate young man who enjoys being outside playing basketball or...
Shawn is a quiet and compassionate young man who enjoys being outside playing basketball or soccer. An aspiring artist, he is known for his incredible drawing abilities. He loves Starbucks and Panda Express and hopes to be an engineer or police officer when he grows up. Get to know Shawn and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Tamiru

📄/▸Young man with music on his mind hopes forever family finds him

Tamiru is a talented and strong boy who loves singing, playing instruments and making music....
Tamiru is a talented and strong boy who loves singing, playing instruments and making music. His favorite artists are Bruno Mars, Adele and Shawn Mendes and his favorite foods are Denny’s pancakes and Sonic’s chocolate shakes. Tamiru loves to learn and is constantly seeking ways to improve his health and well-being. He hopes for a forever family who is active in the Christian faith. Get to know Tamiru and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Zoie

Zoie is a sassy and fun girly-girl who loves the Disney Channel and all things Halloween! She...
Zoie is a sassy and fun girly-girl who loves the Disney Channel and all things Halloween! She especially loves dressing up as a witch and trick-or-treating – especially when chocolate is involved. She also enjoys having her picture taken and getting her hair and nails done. Get to know Zoie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)
Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.
Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.(Arizona's Family)