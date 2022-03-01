53 children up for adoption in Arizona right now

Sponsored - Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 53 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Abigail

Ahdrina

Alexander

Alexis

Angel and Juan

Anthony K.

Anthony M.

Anthony W.

Asia

Brian H.

Carlos

Carmen

Cristos

David R.

Daymiun

De’Juan

Elijah

Esteban

Ethan A.

Evan J.

Feira

Frankie M.

Gabriel J.

Gabriel M.

George

Harlowe

Hero and Tauke

Jacob and Rylin

Jason and Brian

Jayden F.

Jedidiah

Jessica and Tony

Jessie and Logan

Jesus R.

JJ

Joebert

Johnie W.

Johnny L.

Mia

Nathan O.

Owen E.

Riley and Michael

Seth

Shawn H.

Tamiru

📄/▸Young man with music on his mind hopes forever family finds him

Zoie