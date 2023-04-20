Mile High Professional Bull Riding Event supports Eric Marsh Foundation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Eric Marsh Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Eric Marsh Foundation, visit EricMarshFoundation.org.

PRESCOTT, AZ (Eric Marsh Foundation) - Bucky’s & Yavapai Casinos and PBR Bull Riders have teamed up with The Eric Marsh Foundation to honor the 19 wildland firefighters -- the Granite Mountain Hotshots -- who gave their lives saving their town in June 2013. The widow of Eric Marsh, the team’s superintendent, created a foundation in his name to help other wildland firefighters and their families. This weekend, Mile High PBR in Prescott Valley will support with Eric Marsh Foundation.