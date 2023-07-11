Nothing says summer like berries! You have to try these Tiramisu Mixed Berry Trifle Cups

PHOENIX (Driscoll’s) - Summer is berry season, and nobody does berries better than Driscoll’s. Just like berries, a story can make any moment a little sweeter. “A Sofia Special,” a children’s book about love, resilience, and the joy of sharing, is as sweet as it gets. It even includes a yummy recipe families can make and enjoy together.

Recipe: Tiramisu Mixed Berry Trifle Cups

Layers of berries are mixed with mascarpone whipped cream and ladyfingers soaked in strawberry puree. Serve these individual tiramisu berry trifles in fun glasses or wine goblets.

Ingredients

2 packages (16 oz. each) Driscoll’s srawberries

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 Tsp. vanilla or almond extract

1 container (8 oz. each) mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

1 package lady finger cookies, cut in half to make 54 halves

2 packages (6 oz. or 1 1/3 cups each) Driscoll’s raspberries

1 package (6 oz.) Driscoll’s blackberries

1 package (6 pz.) Driscoll’s blueberries

Directions

Place 1 container mascarpone cheese into a large bowl. Beat mascarpone with a rubber spatula until smooth. Set aside mascarpone cheese.

Pour 1 1/2cups heavy cream into bowl of an electric mixer. Add 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Beat cream mixture until stiff peaks form.

Fold whipped cream into mascarpone cheese in three additions until evenly blended. Set aside mascarpone whipped cream.

Reserve 6 strawberries for garnish.

Hull remaining 2 packages strawberries. Puree strawberries in a blender until smooth. Strain strawberry puree through a fine mesh sieve and discard seeds.

Pour strawberry puree into a wide shallow bowl. Dip 18 lady finger halves into strawberry puree until lightly soaked.

Layer 3 lady finger halves in bottom of each of 6 serving glasses.

Spoon 1-2 tablespoons strawberry puree over lady fingers.

Top each glass with 3 or 4 blackberries and 5 or 6 blueberries.

Top each glass with a layer of mascarpone whipped cream, spreading evenly.

Top each glass each with a second layer of lady finger halves dipped in strawberry puree.

Spoon 1-2 tablespoons strawberry puree over lady fingers.

Top each glass with 6 or 7 raspberries.

Top each glass with even layer of mascarpone whipped cream.

Top each glass with a third layer of lady finger halves dipped in strawberry puree.

Spoon 1-2 tablespoons strawberry puree over lady fingers.

Top each glass with even layer of mascarpone whipped cream.

Divide remaining raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries between glasses.

Garnish each trifle with 1 reserved strawberry.

Refrigerate trifles until ready to serve.