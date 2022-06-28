Is chronic pain destroying your life? This device and this doctor might change everything for you.

GLENDALE, AZ (Dr. Michael Castillo) – Pain. At one time or another, we all have had to deal with it. And we’ll probably experience it again. The good news, for most people, is that pain usually goes away. It’s temporary. But what if it were not? What if you lived every minute of every day in pain – for weeks? Months. Years. Chronic pain is a very real issue for millions of people, and it can be debilitating.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass Eye and Ear looked at data from a survey by the National Center for Health Statistics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and found more than 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. live with chronic pain. According to their paper in the February 2022 issue of “Pain: The Journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain,” 50.2 million people – 20.5% -- said they experience pain every day or on most days. Are you one of them?

The toll of chronic pain

Chronic pain takes a massive toll on a person, both physically and emotionally. There are missed work days, or even the inability to work at all. Day-to-day activities that many, if not most, people take for granted -- getting groceries, making a meal, or even simply showering or getting dressed -- can be exceedingly difficult. When you’re in constant pain, you can barely do the things you “have” to do, never mind the things you want to do. Chronic pain is a brazen thief, robbing you of the joys in life, big and small.

And it’s not just physical limitations. Chronic pain has serious consequences for your mental health, too.

“Pain and the problems it causes can wear you down over time and affect your mood,” explains a Mayo Clinic article about the link between pain and depression. “Chronic pain causes a number of problems that can lead to depression, such as trouble sleeping and stress. Disabling pain can cause low self-esteem due to work or financial issues or the inability to participate in social activities and hobbies.

There’s no question that pain significantly reduces your quality of life. But it does not have to be that way. Chronic pain can be managed, but you have to find the right doctor.

Pain specialist Dr. Michael Castillo

Dr. Michael Castillo is a leading pain specialist here in Arizona. He uses a family physician approach to pain management. His office is in Glendale, but he understands that your chronic pain might make it too difficult for you to get there. He also knows that nothing should stand in the way of your getting the help you need, which is why he makes house calls.

And he doesn’t just work with patients. Dr. Castillo teaches other physicians how to treat chronic pain. He’s also the doctor other doctors go to when they have chronic pain.

Your pain is unique

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to proper pain management because everybody experiences pain differently. Your doctor needs to know what kind of pain you’re dealing with and how severe it is. Is it a sharp, shock-like pain? Never-ending tingling or numbness? A burning sensation? Mild, moderate, or severe? Intermittent or constant? In today’s always-on-the-go world, Dr. Castillo takes the time to listen to his patients and put together a detailed history of their pain. While that sounds basic, find a doctor willing to delve into your pain, look beyond the X-rays, and listen to what you have to say is more difficult – and frustrating – than it should be. Taking what he sees on your X-rays and the experiences you share, Dr. Castillo creates a comprehensive treatment plan that is individualized for you and your pain. You and Dr. Castillo will work together as partners in your treatment.

Failed back surgery syndrome

While Dr. Castillo treats most chronic pain conditions, he specializes in chronic back and neck pain, whether it’s caused by an old injury, an illness, or, in the case of failed back surgery syndrome, an operation. Failed back surgery syndrome is exactly what it sounds like – problems stemming from back or spine surgery. This is what happened with Dennis McBroom. “I had a neck surgery that went really bad,” he said. “Pills weren’t fixing it. Shots weren’t fixing it.” We’ll get to his story in a minute. While the surgery might have dealt with the original issue, it might have created a new one. It’s also possible – very possible – that the original surgery missed the real cause of a patient’s pain. That’s where Dr. Castillo comes in.

Traditional treatments include medial branch blocks, facet joint injections, sympathetic blocks, and lumbar and cervical braces. But there’s an alternative method that has been very successful, allowed for better pain control without taking oral opioids, and given patients the opportunity to take back their lives.

Intrathecal pain pump therapy

An intrathecal pain pump sounds kind of terrifying, but it’s actually relatively simple. It involves a surgical procedure, but it’s minimally invasive. It takes one to three hours and is usually done in a hospital or surgical center. The recovery time is six to eight weeks. You’ll want to take it easy during that time.

How it works

It shuts the pain down and lets me live like a real human being.

Rather than a taking pill that circulates medication throughout your body, a drug delivery pump sends the medication directly to the fluid-filled space around your spinal cord. The medical term is intrathecal space. Programmed to deliver microdoses on a set schedule 24/7, the pump carries enough medication for up to four months. It also can release additional medication to deal with breakthrough pain. You control that with a Personal Therapy Manager that looks like a smartphone. The device also keeps an eye on refill dates.

With a pain pump, you’re getting doses that are a fraction of oral medication. That means the potential for negative side effects is lower than with pills. “Oral opioid medications cause a lot more side effects than most people realize,” Dr. Castillo explained. “Most people who are on an opioid understand that it causes constipation, which is the No. 1 side effect. It also causes you to have respiratory problems because it depresses the respiratory system, and also, it can slow the brain functions.” A depressed respiratory system means you’re not breathing properly. Your breaths are too slow and too shallow. It’s what causes death in opioid overdoses.

The pump

Dr. Castillo uses Medtronic’s SynchroMed II Intrathecal Drug Delivery Pump. About the size of a small tuna can, it’s placed in your abdomen, thigh, or buttocks. A thin flexible catheter carries your medication from the pump to your spinal column. Pain pump therapy is not a permanent procedure like back surgery, and it does not involve changes to your spinal cord or nerves. It’s both adjustable and completely reversible.

“Everything goes into my spine. It doesn’t get into my brain, doesn’t get into my bloodstream,” McBroom said. “It shuts the pain down and lets me live like a real human being.”

When nothing else has worked for you

If you’ve got pain that nothing else is helping and they’re just throwing more pills at it, there is an option. You don’t get high. You don’t get buzzed. The medicine goes right where you need it and nowhere else.

Pain pump therapy has worked where other treatments like oral opioids and injections have failed. “For many people, drug delivery therapy has increased comfort and the relief of chronic pain so they can rejoin their lives. Some have been able to reduce or even eliminate oral/systemic pain medications,” explains Dr. Castillo’s website. “Drug delivery therapy may not take away all of your pain, but it may allow you to do things you haven’t done in a long time, like enjoy a movie from start to finish, keep pace with a friend on a walk, or spend more leisurely time away from home.”

Most of Dr. Castillo’s patients go from merely existing to living.

“We’re getting them down to what they can live with so they can actually go out and be functional,” he explained. “They can care for their house. They can care for their families. They can go to church. They can do what they want to do.”

“I even have a guy who came in basically in the fetal position who is back out playing golf,” he continued. “We probably are in the 90%-range of helping people get better and back to having a life that’s outside of popping pills all day long.”

“Bad pain to little or no pain”

McBroom will be the first to tell you there’s no question that Dr. Castillo and the intrathecal pain pump changed his life for the better. He said his pain level was 8 to 10 when he first went to Dr. Castillo. It’s now 1 to 2 -- and sometimes zero.

“I haven’t taken any opioids or any barbituates for almost five years,” he said with a smile. “If it wasn’t for the pump and the work that Dr. Castillo has done, I wouldn’t be able to look at you like this right now because I wouldn’t be able to hold my head up. What kind of quality of life is that?”

That’s what Dr. Castillo wants to give anyone who suffers from chronic pain -- a better quality of life.

Other conditions for which pain pump therapy might work

Pain pump therapy is not only for people with failed back syndrome. It can help manage chronic pain caused by a variety of conditions.

Degenerative disc disease

Neuropathy (damage or dysfunctional nerve)

Sciatica

Headache from cervical pain

Scoliosis

Chronic pelvic and abdominal pain

Radiculopathy (a pinched, irritated, or damaged nerve root in your spinal column)

Find out if it works for you before surgery

As with any surgery, there are risks. Dr. Castillo, who has a five-star patient experience rating on U.S. News & World Report’s Health Rankings, on with discuss and weigh them with you. You’ll also be able to take pain pump therapy for a “test drive” to see if it will work for you before you undergo surgery. There are two ways to go for the trial run – an injection or continuous infusion, which is similar to what an implanted pump will do for you.

Targeted drug delivery delivers results

According to Medtronic, a whopping 90% of people who have received targeted drug delivery with a pain pump would recommend the therapy to family members or friends. And 87% describe their quality of life as fair to excellent.

McBroom is one of them. “I still have a lot of life to live. I have big dogs that I can play with and it doesn’t hurt,” he said. “I live my life.”

