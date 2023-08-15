Control your extreme chronic pain and live your best life. Here’s how.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dr. Michael Castillo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dr. Michael Castillo, visit www.azneuromod.com.

GLENDALE, AZ (Dr. Michael Castillo) – We’ve all experienced physical pain. We’ll probably experience it again. While pain is generally bearable and temporary for most of us, millions live with pain every day. Chronic pain can keep people living their lives. It affects them physically and mentally and makes it virtually impossible to do even the most basic tasks like getting groceries, making a meal, or simply showering or getting dressed.

There are medications designed specifically to treat pain, but they don’t always work in the long term. And they come with some significant risks, including addictions.

Pain specialist Dr. Michael Castillo has dedicated himself to understanding the mechanics of pain and how to effectively treat it to give people back their lives. He not only works with patients, Dr. Castillo also teaches other physicians how to treat pain.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for chronic pain because everybody experiences pain differently. Your pain is unique. That said, Dr. Castillo has found a tool he says helps most of his patients. It’s called intrathecal pain pump therapy.

“If you’ve got pain that nothing else is helping and they’re just throwing more pills at it, there is an option,” patient Dennis McBroom says. He’s had an intrathecal pain pump for years and says it changed his life.

An intrathecal pain pump replaces oral medications and delivers medication exactly where you need it.

Dr. Castillo has been using intrathecal pumps to manage patients’ pain for more than 20 years. It’s a tried-and-true treatment that can work where other methods have failed.

There are two main components to intrathecal pain pump therapy. First, Dr. Castillo places a thin tube in your back. “By dosing medicine there, it takes a lot less medicine to get control of your pain,” he explained. “It’s not for everybody, but it works in most of my patients.”

The second component is the implant that holds and delivers the medication. Medtronic’s SynchroMed II Intrathecal Drug Delivery Pump is about the size of a tuna can. Dr. Castillo places it under the skin in your back, thigh, buttocks, or abdomen.

Programmed to deliver microdoses on a set schedule 24/7, the pump carries enough medication for up to four months. It also can release additional medication to deal with breakthrough pain. You control that with a Personal Therapy Manager that looks like a smartphone. The device also keeps an eye on refill dates. You’ll visit Dr. Castillo every two to four months, and he’ll use a needle to refill your pump.

The pump lasts up to eight years and is easy to replace when the time comes.

“I call it a plug-and-play,” Dr. Castillo said. He removes the old pump and plugs a new one into your catheter.

The procedure is reversible if necessary because it does not change your spinal cord or nerves like traditional back surgery does. What’s more, Dr. Castillo will make sure an intrathecal pump will work for you before you undergo surgery. He’ll have you “test drive” the therapy with a temporary pump implant. It will take a week or two to determine if the pump will control your pain.

“We try to get you down to a 2 out of 10 [on the pain scale],” Dr. Castillo said. “I call a 2 out of 10 a ‘livable pain.’”

Unlike oral medications, the effects of the medicine in your pump do not “wear off,” and you do not have to worry about taking anything on a schedule or missing a dose.

“It’s dripping this medicine on the spot that controls your pain 24 hours a day,” Dr. Castillo explained. That’s why intrathecal pain pump therapy is also called targeted drug delivery.

“You don’t get high. You don’t get buzzed,” McBroom said. “The medicine goes right where you need it and nowhere else.”

“We probably are in the 90%-range of helping people get better and back to having a life that’s outside of popping pills all day long,” Dr. Castillo said. “A 90% chance of improvement is a pretty big deal. I have patients [with intrathecal pain pumps] who can go out and play golf. They can go hiking. They can go rafting. They can go skiing. They can do what they want to do.”

Dr. Castillo says most of his targeted drug delivery patients can be as active as they like.

The goal is “livable pain.” The key word there is “livable.”

“Drug delivery therapy may not take away all of your pain, but it may allow you to do things you haven’t done in a long time, like enjoy a movie from start to finish, keep pace with a friend on a walk, or spend more leisurely time away from home,” Dr. Castillo said.

It doesn’t work for everyone, but most of Dr. Castillo’s patients go from merely existing to living. McBroom is one them. He said his pain level was 8 to 10 when he first visited Dr. Castillo. It’s now 1 to 2 -- and sometimes zero.

“[My pump] shuts the pain down and lets me live like a human being,” he said. “I have big dogs that I can play with, and it doesn’t hurt. I don’t live in pain. I sleep at night. I don’t take sleeping pills. I don’t take pain pills. I live. I live a good life.”

