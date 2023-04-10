‘Change Your Brain Every Day:’ 366 days to a better brain, mind, and life

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dr. Daniel Amen and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dr. Daniel Amen, visit DanielAmenMD.com.

PHOENIX (Dr. Daniel Amen) -- In “Change Your Brain Every Day,” psychiatrist and clinical neuroscientist Daniel Amen, MD, shares the most effective daily habits he has seen to help you improve your brain, master your mind, boost your memory, and make you feel happier, healthier, and more connected to those you love.