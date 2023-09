Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of DivaDance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about DivaDance, visit DivaDanceCompany.com.

PHOENIX (DivaDance) - DivaDance is original dance choreography classes for adults of all levels. The main focus is on fun. No experience needed! All instructors are trained to give everyone of all levels the same experience that is fun and accessible. DivaDance is all about confidence and community.