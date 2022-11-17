Stellar! Flagstaff is Arizona’s premiere destination for astrotourism

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Flagstaff and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Flagstaff, visit FlagstaffArizona.com.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) - Not only is Flagstaff the world’s first International Dark Sky City, but the best-preserved and most incredible meteor impact site on the planet is also less than an hour away. Meteor Crater in Winslow is 50,000 years old, and it’s definitely worth a day trip when you’re visiting Flagstaff.

