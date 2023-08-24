Salsa Brava is Flagstaff’s go-to spot for made-from-scratch Mexican food

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Flagstaff and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Flagstaff, visit DiscoverFlagstaff.com.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) – From a small taco shop with a big reputation for delicious food, Salsa Brava has grown into one of Flagstaff’s busiest restaurants. Discover their unforgettable blend of traditional Mexican and Southwestern cuisine with original dishes you won’t find anywhere else. Salsa Brava uses local ingredients whenever possible, including fresh produce straight from the Flagstaff Farmers Market.