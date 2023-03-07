Freaky Foot Tours offers thrills and chills in Flagstaff

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Flagstaff and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Flagstaff, visit DiscoverFlagstaff.com.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) – Ready to experience the ghostly past of Flagstaff in a unique and unforgettable way? Freaky Foot Tours takes you to the haunted places of this historic city. You’ll journey through Flagstaff’s paranormal history, visiting the most haunted locations and hearing the spine-chilling tales that have made Flagstaff famous.