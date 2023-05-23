Flagstaff Blues and Brews is Arizona's largest Blues festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Flagstaff and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Flagstaff, visit DiscoverFlagstaff.com.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) – Escape to the cool pines of Flagstaff for this two-day music festival, featuring 10 bands. Local and regional microbrews will be for sale as well as national brands. Food vendors and trucks will be ready with a large selection of tasty snacks, while the arts and craft vendors will have a variety of unique and diverse items for purchase.

When: Friday, June 9, 2 p.m.-9 p.m. & Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Continental Country Club Driving Range, 5000 E. Old Walnut Canyon Road, Flagstaff