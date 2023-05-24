Find the best meat you will ever taste at Proper Meats + Provisions in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) – As the first local, whole animal butcher shop in Arizona, Proper Meats + Provisions is a return to the artfulness of butchery, offering specialty cuts of meats and carefully curated products not commonly found on big-box grocery store shelves (although they stock the common cuts, too). “Proper Meats has the best burger and meat selection in Flagstaff,” says one Yelp reviewer. No wonder Proper Meats + Provisions is a 2023 semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant.