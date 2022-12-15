6 things you must know before heading up to Flagstaff to enjoy the snow

6 things you must know before heading up to Flagstaff to enjoy the snow Arizona’s Winter Wonderland awaits!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Flagstaff and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Flagstaff, visit DiscoverFlagstaff.com.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) – Snow is magical, especially around the holidays. There’s nothing quite like a white Christmas. Snow is especially enchanting to people who don’t have to shovel it all winter long, like those who call the Greater Phoenix Area home. Flagstaff is less than three hours from Phoenix, but it’s like another world during the winter. Valley-dwellers love to make the drive up north to play in the snow, but there are some things those who live in Flagstaff - your hosts, so to speak - would like every visitor to know.

Flagstaff is Arizona’s officially designated Winter Wonderland

Downtown Flagstaff is at 7,000 feet and gets an average of 100 inches of snow every year. The higher you go, the more snow you get. The highest point in the state is on the San Francisco Peaks.

“As you move up the mountain, you’re at the better part of 13,000 feet, which means we get lots of snow,” explained Lori Pappas at Discover Flagstaff.

“From skiing at Arizona Snowbowl and sledding with the kids to holiday events and New Year’s Eve celebrations, Flagstaff is the destination for your winter retreat,” Discover Flagstaff says. The city, its business, and its residents love visitors and are ready to welcome you with open arms. They do, however, have a few small requests.

When you drive up to Flagstaff, imagine you’re going over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house. There are some basic dos and don’ts to keep in mind when it comes to being a good guest.

1. Plan accordingly

Whether it’s a day trip, a weekend getaway, or an extended adventure, every good trip starts with a plan.

Start by looking at DiscoverFlagstaff.com and downloading the Flagstaff Winter Recreation Snowplay Map. It’s a fantastic guide that tells you precisely what you can do and where. For example, Arizona Snowbowl is the place for skiing, snowboarding, and ski biking, but there’s no sledding.

And did you know Snowbowl isn’t the only place to ski? Arizona Nordic Village offers 25 miles of groomed cross-country and 10 miles of snowshoe trails. There’s no hill sledding, but there is a small snowplay area that’s perfect for building a snowman, making snow angels, having a snowball fight, and giving the little ones a ride on pull sleds.

If tubing is the name of your game, Flagstaff Snow Park is where you want to go. It has groomed tubing runs and a kiddie hill. There are also places just to play or hang out and watch the action. Flagstaff Snow Park is at Fort Tuthill, right off Interstate 17, before you get into Flagstaff. Watch for the exit, so you don’t have to backtrack. Planning is key. You need to buy your tickets online in advance. The further ahead of your trip, the better because they do sell out.

Flagstaff city parks are great places to enjoy the snow, as well, and reservations are not required. Wondering how much snow to expect in Flagstaff? Use the Snow-ometer at discoverflagstaff.com. The Snow-ometer provides an at-a-glance view to check snow accumulation at area attractions.

2. Safety first

Where can’t you stop and play in the snow? Along I-17 or Highway 180. It looks tempting. The snow is calling your name. But there is no parking or stopping along the roadways. It’s too dangerous.

That no stopping or parking rule includes the residential areas off Highway 180. Please respect private property and don’t stop and block somebody’s driveway. Would you want strangers playing on your property without your permission? Be safe and considerate. Go to a designated snowplay area. Discover Flagstaff has put them all on that map for you. Another great resource for upto date snowplay information is the winter snowplay hotline at 1-844-256-SNOW.

3. Leave no trace

This should go without saying, but clean up after yourself!

If you bring a sled with you, take it home with you. If your sled breaks, which happens all the time, throw it away in a designated trash bin. It’s not recyclable. If the trash bins are full, don’t just chuck your broken sled in front of them.

Please don't do this. (Discover Flagstaff)

“The same thing goes for picnicking, which we encourage,” Pappas said. “Just leave no trace. Have a couple of garbage bags, not only for the sled shards but for the picnic trash, too.”

The Winter Recreation Map we mentioned shows you where you can dump your trash.

Respect Flagstaff and her residents. You wouldn’t leave your garbage at grandma’s house!

4. Be ready for the unexpected

Mother Nature is nothing if not fickle, and we mere humans are subject to her whims.

Plan ahead in case the weather forces you to stay the night. There’s plenty to see and do, and you definitely want to avoid getting caught in a storm on I-17.

Along those lines, travel with some emergency supplies. Throw some blankets, a flashlight or two (and spare batteries), a first-aid kit, some bottled water, and a couple of snacks in the car. Make sure your phone is charged before you head out, and remember to grab a charger before you leave. And if you take medication, bring enough for a couple of extra days.

Along those lines, wear (or at least bring) weather-appropriate clothing and shoes or boots. Shorts, a long-sleeve shirt, and flip-flops might be OK in Phoenix, but not in the snow. Gloves and scarves are a good idea, too.

“In two hours, the weather changes dramatically,” Pappas said.

So, plan and pack accordingly.

You’ll want to fill your gas tank as you head out of town, and make sure to check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting AZ511.com. Will you need snow chains on your tires up north? Find out before you leave. Knowing the road conditions is just as important as knowing the weather conditions. You’ll want to download the Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather App and put both at your fingertips. And, did you know you can check the DiscoverFlagstaff.com webcam for real-time camera views of it snowing in downtown Flagstaff.

As you leave the desert and I-17 starts climbing in elevation, be prepared to slow down and leave plenty of space between you and the car ahead of you. The roads will be crowded, and they can get icy. That’s not a condition Phoenicians are used to. Err – and drive – on the side of caution. And allow some extra time to get where you’re going.

“Give yourself an hour for safe driving,” Pappas suggests.

If you get there early, you can always enjoy a nice cup of hot cocoa or coffee somewhere.

We’ve already talked about not pulling off I-17 to play in the snow, but it’s worth mentioning again.

“You cannot park on the interstate and let your kids tube down the hill, which goes directly into the interstate,” Pappas said. “It truly is a challenge.”

Do everyone a favor, and don’t stop on the interstate. Keep driving until you get to a designated (safe) snowplay area. Don’t pause for a quick photo opp or to make a snowman. The kids might be dying to get out and play and are probably bombarding you with, “Are we there yet?” The answer is not quite. Almost. Just a few more minutes.

One last thing. Remember how your mom always asked you five times if you had to go to the bathroom before you hit the road for that family vacation? And she’d always make you “try” no matter how you answered. Do that. Moms are smart; they know everything. Do it before you leave the snowplay areas or resort, too. Traffic can get backed up, and it can be slow going. You really don’t want to be that person.

5. Your first stop

Your first stop when you arrive in Flagstaff is the official Visitor Center at 1 E. Route 66. It’s in the historic Santa Fe passenger depot.

“Our team there can definitely help people, guide them as far as where to go,” Pappas said.

This is especially true if you don’t have reservations or tickets at a snowplay spot or the resort. So, you’ve driven up to Flagstaff, but now you’re at a loss for what to do.

“The best first stop at this instance is going to be the Flagstaff Visitor Center,” Pappas said. “The team is highly talented, knowledgeable in creating alternative plans for visitors.”

They can also help you make plans to accommodate everyone in your group.

Bottom line when visiting Flagstaff

Plan accordingly Safety first Leave no trace Be ready for the unexpected Your first stop is the Visitor Center

Let’s not forget No. 6!

Have fun!

We’re excited for you to visit and enjoy everything Flagstaff has to offer.