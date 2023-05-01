Big things are happening at Shift Kitchen + Bar in Flagstaff, including huge honor for chef

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Flagstaff and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Flagstaff, visit DiscoverFlagstaff.com.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) – Shift Kitchen + Wine Bar is an American shared plates restaurant where food is meant to be enjoyed in a family-style manner. Shift aims to focus on bold flavors, a locally driven menu, and artfully composed plates served up amidst a casual and approachable ambiance. Chef Christian Lowe, the talent behind those bold flavors and artfully composed plates, is a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for Emerging Chef.