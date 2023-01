Best astrotourism destination in the world is 2 hours north Phoenix

Best astrotourism destination in the world is 2 hours north Phoenix

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Flagstaff and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Flagstaff, visit DiscoverFlagstaff.com.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) – From discovering Pluto and training astronauts to walk on the moon, to becoming the FIRST International Dark Sky City, Flagstaff has a rich lunar legacy.

BestAstrotourism.com | DiscoverFlagstaff.com