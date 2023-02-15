Arizona Beer Week is back and better than ever in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) – Beauty is in the eye of the beer-holder, and at 7,000 feet, Flagstaff has world-class, award-winning brews with astonishing views. Flagstaff is home to eight craft breweries, many receiving recognition and honors from the World Beer Championships and Great American Beer Festival.