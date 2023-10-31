Immersive Día de Muertos celebration at Desert Botanical Garden is like nothing you’ve experienced

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Desert Botanical Garden and does not reflect the opinions of Gray MeDía or its editorial staff. To learn more about Desert Botanical Garden, visit DBG.org.

PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) – Fall is in the air, which means it’s almost time for one of the most vibrant and joyful holidays in the world. With roots going back 3,000 years, Día de Muertos is not a “Mexican version” of Halloween. During the two days of Día de Muertos, the souls of the dead are reunited with their loved ones for a day of celebration. It might sound sad thinking of those no longer with us, but it’s not. Día de Muertos is a life-affirming way to honor those who came before us and the legacies they left behind. There is singing, dancing, colorful costumes, parades, parties, and more. It’s a feast for the senses and something everyone should experience at least once. One of the best places to do that is Desert Botanical Garden’s annual Día de Muertos event. It’s one of the best festivals in the state and is open to anybody who visits the Garden the weekend of Nov. 4-5.

Last year’s Día de Muertos was the first since the pandemic, and it was a huge success. This year’s event will build on that.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 4-5, noon-6 p.m.

The theme this year is La Catrina, the iconic elegantly dressed skeleton who has become synonymous with Día de Muertos. Her full name is La Calavera Catrina, and she is everywhere in Día de Muertos, from sugar skulls to painted faces to costumes. Calavera is Spanish for skull, and catrina is slang for a well-dressed woman. It’s catrin for a man. “Her elegant dress suggests celebration, her smile – however inescapable – reminding us that there is perhaps comfort in an acceptance of mortality and that the dead should be commemorated, not feared,” explains National Geographic. La Catrina is a symbol that our destinies are all the same; no matter who you are, death comes for everyone. She’s a reminder that we should enjoy life to the fullest.

One of the most important traditions of Día de Muertos is the ofrenda. It’s an altar of offerings to the dead. Most are two levels, with the base representing Earth and the upper level representing heaven. Ofrendas are designed to help the spirits of loved ones find their way back to us. Most ofrendas are draped in colorful fabric and incorporate candles to light the way and marigolds, which are bright in color and have a strong scent that can be a guide. Ofrendas also feature the favorite foods of loved ones and pictures of them. Lots of pictures. The final component is the decorations that represent the cycle of life and death – skulls, bones, and, of course, La Catrina.

“We’ll be having a community altar that is designed to be in the round,” said Laura Spalding Best, the senior director of exhibits at the Garden. “It’s going to be clad in handmade rebozos fabric – really gorgeous brightly colored woven fabrics. We’ve really stepped up the immersive nature of the community altar exhibit.”

Part of that immersive nature is two flower walls.

“They are completely saturated in gorgeous patterns of brightly colored paper flowers,” Laura said. “We have a papel picado installation on the ceiling that features the cut-out figure of La Catrina. And, of course, the public is invited to share memories of departed loved ones, to share photos of family that they have lost, and to remember them on Día de Muertos.”

“We have a really special part of this installation that is designed by artisans from Mexico who are widely known and recognized papier-mâché artists,” Laura continued.

Óscar Becerra Mora and Rubén Castillo Navarette, better known as Mica, are creating a large-scale bust of La Catrina to be the center of the altar, which is already on display at the Garden. It will be there through Nov. 5.

“The other part that they have that we’re so excited about, these artists have created these monumental-sized illuminated alebrijes,” Laura said. Alebrijes are mythical creatures created by Mexican artisan Pedro Linares. They came to him as visions in dreams he had while battling peritonitis. The magical creatures, now considered protectors and guides to the afterlife, were made of different parts of common animals – a lion with the head of an eagle, a donkey with butterfly wings. As the story goes, the creatures in Linares’s dreams shouted “alebrijes” over and over. When he recovered, he created papier-mâché sculptures of the beings and called them alebrijes.

Four illuminated alebrijes will be part of La Procesión, which is the culmination of the Garden’s Día de Muertos celebration both days. It starts at 5:30 p.m. at Ullman Terrace, where the altar is, and makes its way through the Garden to Sunset Plaza as the sun goes down. Ballet Folklorico dancers and mariachis lead the way.

↓ Get the Garden’s Trail Guide Map

“A big part of it is just really engaging our community that attends the event each day,” said Marcia Flynn, the senior director of events services at the Garden. “It’s really meaningful because everyone’s gathered in one space, and it’s this very powerful moment.”

Día de Muertos is a celebration that’s close to the heart of Desert Botanical Garden and all who work there.

“It gives the Garden the opportunity to invite our community in and to experience the Garden in a different way and also engage them through Day of the Dead and also educate because a lot of people don’t know what Day of the Dead is,” Marcia said. “We have people who come who are die-hard fans who come every year dressed like La Catrina with their faces painted, et cetera. And then we’ll have others who this is their first time experiencing Day of the Dead.”

The Garden’s unique celebration is designed for both groups to enjoy what Marcia calls “the most authentic experience we can deliver.”

“It’s really about coming together,” Laura said. “You get a wonderful energy. Día de Muertos is the kind of holiday that lets you know that it’s possible to have things that maybe we consider very heavy – with grief and difficult emotions – but you look at it through this cultural lens [and get a new perspective]. There can be humor with that, togetherness with that. It’s a wonderful tradition to share and invite people to join.”

“It’s the opportunity to engage in a way that’s different from any other day of the year,” Marcia agreed. “It’s a beautiful way for guests to be outdoors, be in nature, in the desert, and experience this really powerful and moving kind of event. We try to deliver something authentic and meaningful for everyone, and it’s going to be meaningful in a different way for each person.”

“It’s that they’re invited with open arms,” Laura said. “It’s an authentic community event that has deep tradition, but everybody is welcome to join in and participate.”

You can’t have a Día de Muertos celebration without food.

We have really good traditional Mexican food, as well as things like paletas from Paletas Betty,” Marcia said. Paletas are a frozen treat -- ice pops made with fresh fruit and cream -- and they are divine! Some call them the ultimate Mexican dessert. A paleta is not a popsicle, which is made with juice or concentrate. It’s way better.

The Garden’s Dia de Muertos event also features hands-on activities that families adore. There’s face painting, which is always a visitor favorite.

“People love it,” Marcia said. “They have to come early, get in line. They love to have their faces painted for La Procesión.”

Festival-goers can also decorate sugar skulls and make paper flowers and nichos to take home to their ofrendas. Nichos are shadow boxes that you decorate with things that are meaningful to you. They are a great way to pay tribute to loved ones who have passed on.

Like last year, there will be a mercado featuring the work of local and Mexican artists. There’s a little bit of everything – Mexican textiles, décor, hand-embroidered pieces, masks, handmade jewelry, shrine boxes (cajitas), folk art, and wearables.

“The mercado is always a great hit,” Marcia said.

El Maestro

There’s a bonus with this year’s Dia de Muertos – the Fernando Botero: El Maestro exhibit, in which “harmony of color and beauty of form come together.”

Botero was a visionary Colombian artist whose “unique, sumptuous style” became known as “Boterismo.” His work is featured in more than 200 museums around the world, and he is “one of the most globally recognized artists of our time.”

It’s fitting that Día de Muertos falls during the exhibit’s run at Desert Botanical Garden. Botero died in September. He was 91 years old and had created art for more than 60 years.

“Art has the power to touch the soul and unite us all, and his legacy will forever shine as a beacon of creativity,” the Garden says on the Fernando Botero: El Maestro page on DBG.org. The exhibit runs through the holiday and well into the new year, ending on March 31. Like Día de Muertos, it’s free with Garden admission or membership.

“Experience the Garden in a different way”

The Garden’s Día de Muertos celebration is a spectacular event, but it wouldn’t have the same power at any other location. The Desert Botanical Garden is the ideal setting for this kind of experience. And that’s what Día de Muertos is – an experience.

“It’s one of the most special events we do all year,” Marcia said.

“It engages all your senses, and it’s really wonderful when you can fully take part in that as a visitor,” Laura agreed.

Día de Muertos is included with regular Garden admission. Tickets need to be purchased in advance online at DBG.org.

Desert Botanical Garden | 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix