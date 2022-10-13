How Desert Botanical Garden is helping save one of the most endangered organisms

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Desert Botanical Garden and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Desert Botanical Garden, visit DBG.org.

PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) - We all know Desert Botanical Garden is the premiere place to see and enjoy Arizona plants. But the Garden is more than just a fun place to visit. Its researchers are doing essential work behind the scene to preserve thousands of rare and endangered plants. They even use specially trained dogs to help them find some of these plants in the wild.

