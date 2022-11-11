Have a dog-gone good time at Day of the Dog Festival in Phoenix

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Day of the Dog Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Day of the Dog Festival, visit TheDayOfTheDog.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (The Day of the Dog Festival) -- It’s the social event of the year for dogs and their people! Celebrate the human-canine connection and have your dog blessed with a mark applied to their forehead. Dogs are also given flower garlands and offered food as part of the festival.

TheDayOfTheDog.com