(Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin) - This is as pretty as it is delicious!

Grilled Feta Nicoise salad (WisconsinCheese.com)

Ingredients - Lemon Vinaigrette

1/3 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano

1 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions - Lemon Vinaigrette

Whisk the lemon juice, white wine vinegar, sugar and oregano in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Ingredients - Salad

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1 1/2 pounds small baby red potatoes, parboiled

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

1 large sweet orange bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch strips

1 large sweet red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch strips

Salt and pepper

2 blocks (8 ounces each) Odyssey® Traditional Feta cheese

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives

1/2 cup capers, drained

Fresh oregano leaves

Instructions - Salad

Pour 1/4 cup vinaigrette into a large sealable plastic bag. Add chicken; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, turning occasionally.

Grease grill grate. Heat grill to medium.

Pour 1/4 cup vinaigrette into another large sealable plastic bag. Add vegetables; seal bag and toss to coat. Transfer vegetables to a lightly greased grill grid. Season with salt and pepper. Discard vinaigrette.

Remove chicken from marinade; pat dry with paper towels. Discard marinade.

Grill chicken and vegetables, covered, over medium heat for 10-12 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into meat reads 165°F and vegetables are crisp-tender, turning once. Remove from the grill. Tent chicken with aluminum foil. Let rest for 10 minutes. Keep vegetables warm.

Brush feta with 2 tablespoons vinaigrette. Grill feta, covered, for 1-2 minutes on each side or until cheese begins to soften. Transfer feta and chicken to a cutting board. Cut feta in half. Thinly slice chicken.

Arrange the chicken, feta and vegetables on a large serving platter. Add olives and capers. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette. Garnish with oregano.

Active time: 50 minutes | Servings: 8