Baked Provolone in Puff Pastry with Plum Chutney

(Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin) - Chef Karen Akunowicz says this is always a hit, making it one of her go-to favorites.

Wisconsin Cheese - Baked Provolone (WisconsinCheese.com)

Ingredients - Plum Chutney

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large shallot, finely chopped

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 pound fresh plums, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch slices

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions - Plum Chutney

Heat oven to 425°F.

Warm olive oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the shallot, balsamic vinegar and brown sugar; cook and stir for 5-7 minutes or until shallot is tender. Remove from the heat. Add the plums, rosemary and salt; toss to combine.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until plums are tender, turning once. Transfer plum mixture to a bowl. Cool completely. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Ingredients - Puff Pastry

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

8 ounces Burnett Dairy® Smoked Provolone cheese

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water

Assorted crackers

Instructions - Puff Pastry

Reduce oven temperature to 400°F.

Unfold puff pastry on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place provolone into the center of pastry. Top with 3 tablespoons chutney. Fold pastry edges up over filling. (Center will be uncovered.) Whisk egg and water; brush over pastry.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Cool slightly. Top with 1/4 cup chutney. Bake for 2-3 minutes longer or until chutney is warm. Serve with crackers and additional chutney.

Active time: 30 minutes | Servings: 6-8, 2 cups chutney