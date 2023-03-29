Easter meal tips to save time and money

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cracker Barrel and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cracker Barrel, visit CrackerBarrel.com.

PHOENIX (Cracker Barrel) - Cracker Barrel’s Heat ‘n’ Serve Easter Feast features spiral-sliced sugar-cured ham and generous portions of homestyle sides. They also have their Heat ‘n’ Serve Prime Rib Family Dinner, a Homestyle Chicken ‘n’ French Toast Family Meal Basket, and the Perfect Party Platter.