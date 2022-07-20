Face Foundrié in Phoenix wins grand prize in Small Business Spotlight contest

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Face Foundrié and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Face Foundrié, visit FaceFoundrie.com.

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) – The owner of Face Foundrié opened her small business in Phoenix in November 2021, just as people were coming out of pandemic-inspired isolation. Less than a year into it, Lauren Theobald is expanding. She plans to open her second location at Park West in Peoria this fall, filling a gap West Valley residents have talked about for years - a lack of options when it comes to services and dining. Face Foundrié Peoria will join the growing list of boutique businesses and dining options at Park West. “They’re really experiencing a kind of renaissance, updating that outdoor mall,” Theobald said. “We are a good fit there on the West side.”

With only a tiny budget for marketing and the investment in expansion, Face Foundrié relies on grassroots marketing by building partnerships with other Phoenix-area small businesses and working with influencers. The money for anything more extensive simply has not been there. When Theobald came across the Small Business Spotlight Contest sponsored by Cox Business, National Bank of Arizona, and Local First Arizona on Arizona’s Family’s Instagram page, she knew she had to enter. “I was looking for a new way to help continue to get the word out about our business … and develop a new connection and partnership in the local community,” she said.

So, she entered the contest. And she won.

“I was speechless!” Theobald told Arizona’s Family. “I literally didn’t even know what to say! And then I was just overwhelmed with gratitude.”

She’s excited for her business, of course, but also for her team. Theobald said a solid team is essential for success. That’s one of the biggest things she has learned as a small business owner. “Focusing on hiring the right people, the ones dedicated to the mission of your business [is important],” she explained. “Find other people who are just as passionate as you are.”

Face Foundrié is a new concept in the world of skin care, and its mission is simple – make skin care accessible and affordable. “Our goal is to provide luxury services at an affordable price,” Theobald said. “We specialize in all things face – facials, brows, lashes.” Most services start at $45 for 20 minutes and $69 for 40 minutes. That’s the affordable part. Accessibility comes in with the shop’s hours – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. “We are really out to accommodate everyone,” Theobald said.

Opening day - Nov. 21, 2021

Lauren Theobald and her team on opening day less than a year ago (Face Foundrié via Facebook)

“Our experience is unique,” she continued. “Ingrained in our mission is this approach of kindness and acceptance and welcoming.”

When it comes to clients who had never had a facial or skin care service or those whose experiences were less than ideal somewhere else, Theobald promises a judgment-free zone at Face Foundrié. “Anyone who walks in our door, we’d like them to feel like they’re wrapped in a warm hug.”

Another thing that sets Face Foundrié apart from similar businesses is its open floorplan. Treatment areas are curtained for privacy, but the space does not have to be divided. “It’s great for accommodating a girls’ day, a bachelorette or bridal party, birthdays – anything that people like to celebrate,” Theobald said. You might see that kind of group event at a nail salon, but it’s not an option at many, if not most, places offering skin care services.

“Your Life Arizona” will introduce you to Theobald and Face Foundrié, as well as the runners-up - Twin Tails Cageless Grooming and Candle Chemistry - in an upcoming episode.

Stay tuned!

Face Foundrié | 3950 E. Indian School Road #140, Phoenix | 602-688-0360

