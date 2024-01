Internet service can be expensive. The Affordable Connectivity Program may be able to help.

Internet service can be expensive. The Affordable Connectivity Program may be able to help.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Common Sense Media and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Common Sense Media, visit GetMyInternet.org.

PHOENIX (Common Sense Media) - The Affordable Connectivity Program is a $30 Federal benefit that low income families can apply for. Ilana Lowery from Common Sense Media explains how the program works and how to apply.