Find out today if you are eligible for The Affordable Connectivity Program

Find out today if you are eligible for The Affordable Connectivity Program

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Common Sense Media and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Common Sense Media, visit GetMyInternet.org.

PHOENIX (Common Sense Media) - Ilana Lowery from Common Sense Media explains who’s eligible for The Affordable Connectivity Program and how to apply.