Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Cold Stone Creamery this Sunday!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cold Stone Creamery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cold Stone Creamery, visit ColdStoneCreamery.com.

PHOENIX (Cold Stone Creamery) - Sunday, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day, and Cold Stone Creamery wants to help you celebrate! If you can’t make it, that’s OK because July is National Ice Cream Month! It’s not just a big day and month for Cold Stone Creamery. It’s a milestone year as it celebrates its 35th anniversary!