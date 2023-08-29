Circle K invites you into Inner Circle for great savings

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Circle K and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Circle K and Inner Circle, visit CircleK.com/inner-circle.

STATEWIDE (Circle K) -- As surging inflation continues to put the squeeze on consumers in Arizona and nationwide, more people than ever are looking for ways to cut costs and save money. We all know it’s not easy. Circle K, one of the largest convenience store chains in the U.S., understands and is looking to put the convenience back into savings with a new free membership program called Inner Circle.

There are no confusing points to buy, track, and rush to use before losing them. Just 24/7-365 savings. All you have to do is download the free Circle K app from the Apple or Google Play app stores and create an account. It’s as easy as that.

“We are on a mission to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day,” said Morten Jensen, the vice president of operations for Circle K’s Grand Canyon Business Unit. “With Inner Circle, we’re taking the convenience and savings our customers know and love and bringing them together seamlessly on the Circle K app with an experience delivering great value and tailored to meet customer needs and interests.”

When Inner Circle launches tomorrow (Aug. 31) here in Arizona, members can start enjoying a variety of everyday, year-round savings.

Up to 5 cents off per gallon of gas at Circle K locations (Save even more by joining Easy Pay

Every 6th purchase free on a selection of Circle K-brand snacks, fresh food, and drinks

Surprise discounts

Exclusive member perks

Beverage Boosts

Circle K is kicking off Inner Circle in a big way, with a special thank-you to new members.

“One of the most exciting things is that when you sign up for Inner Circle, you’ll get 25 cents off per gallon on your first five fuel-ups,” a company spokesperson said. “You’ll also get five free beverages.” Whether it’s coffee, soda, or a Froster, Circle K has something to quench your thirst at its dispensers.

And this is just the beginning.

“At Circle K, we’re dedicated to offering an extraordinary experience that goes beyond fuel and convenience,” Jensen said. “This free membership program is just the foundation for a variety of benefits we plan to build upon for customers.”

Circle K is no stranger to fuel points and loyalty programs. It’s sunsetting the programs with which it has been affiliated as it ramps up its Inner Circle program.

“This will be the easy, all-in, exclusive way to get perks,” a company spokesperson explained. “Inner Circle " is meant to make it more convenient for customers to get everything they want seamlessly within one app. So, you get the same great value of Circle K, and you can get all of your needs -- fuel, your car wash, your snacks -- all in one place.”

Remember how we said Circle K is going big for its Inner Circle launch? It’s also kicking off Circle K Day tomorrow, Aug. 31. The celebration and savings – 50% off select in-store items -- start at 6 a.m. and run all day until 4 p.m. That includes everything from the drink dispensers -- hot and iced coffee, Frosters, and soda -- and prepared food like pizza slices, Circle K sandwiches, and goodies off the roller grill.

Signing up for Inner Circle could not be easier. Start by downloading the Free Circle K app from the Apple or Google Play app stores. It’s a relatively small app – a fraction of the size of most shopping and social media apps – so it won’t take up too much space on your phone or tablet. Enter your phone number, email address, and a password, and you’re in.

In addition to Arizona, Circle K is launching Inner Circle in Nevada, as well. The company will bring the value of Inner Circle to more states this fall. The plan is for Inner Circle to be active in nearly half of Circle K’s 7,000 U.S. stores by the end of the year.

Circle K was born in Texas in 1951. It’s now “one of the most widely recognized convenience store brands, known worldwide for quality products and great customer service,” the company’s website says. It has stores in 24 countries and territories, including about 7,000 in the U.S. and more than 500 locations in Arizona.