Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cigna Medicare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cigna Medicare, visit CignaMedicare.com.

PHOENIX (Cigna Medicare) - Alexis Ryon of Cigna Medicare of Arizona explains what you need to know about choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, including details about two new PPO plans from Cigna Medicare. You have until Dec. 7 to enroll.

CignaMedicare.com