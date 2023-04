Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Chase for Business and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Chase for Business, visit Chase.com/business.

PHOENIX (Chase for Business) - Chase is doubling down on its commitment to engage and support more small businesses by growing our workforce by 20% over the next two years. Phoenix is home to more than 8,000 Chase employees, 138 branches, and nearly 150,000 small business clients.