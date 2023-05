CenterWell Wildflower in Phoenix is accepting new patients; grand opening event on May 17

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of CenterWell Senior Primary Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about CenterWell Senior Primary Care, visit SeniorFocusedPhoenix.com.

PHOENIX (CenterWell) - CenterWell is primary care designed specifically for people 65 and older. The newest Phoenix area location, Wildflower, opens with a special free event on Wednesday, May 19, at 17th Avenue and Bell Road.

1704 W. Bell Road, Phoenix