CenterWell Senior Primary Care opens in Alhambra neighborhood of Phoenix

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of CenterWell Senior Primary Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about CenterWell Senior Primary Care, visit SeniorFocusedPhoenix.com.

PHOENIX (CenterWell) - CenterWell is a primary-care doctor’s office focused on the needs of one of the fastest-growing populations in the Phoenix area - seniors. CenterWell’s commitment to your health extends beyond just a visit. Their caregivers are not just concerned with today’s health issues; they’re here to connect the dots to meet your health goals far into the future. See everything CenterWell Alhambra has to offer at a free open house on March 15.

702 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix