California Fish Grill in Phoenix specializes in tasty sustainable seafood

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of California Fish Grill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about California Fish Grill, visit CAFishGrill.com.

PHOENIX (California Fish Grill) - California Fish Grill in Phoenix will change the way you think about and enjoy responsibly sourced sustainable seafood. Suzanne Bissett visited the restaurant and spoke with Chef Louis Jocson. “It’s food that you will love and feel good about,” he said.

CAFishGrill.com | 1743 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix | 602-834-5225