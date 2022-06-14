La Mesa RV Delivers First Winnebago Accessibility Enhanced Roam Camper Van! (La Mesa RV)

Phoenix, AZ – June 8, 2022 - La Mesa RV and Winnebago are pleased to announce the first delivery of the Winnebago Roam, the first accessibility enhanced camper van from Winnebago. The delivery recently took place on La Mesa’s campus in Phoenix with several personnel from Winnebago on hand to congratulate the new Roam owner.

The Winnebago Roam is built on the Ram ProMaster chassis with a parking-friendly overall length of 20 feet. Many accessibility features have been thoughtfully integrated including a 750-pound capacity Braun wheelchair lift, integrated wheelchair tie downs, powered sofa bed, lowered coach monitor panel, a wet bath with transfer assist handles and a special overhead cabinet that pulls down for access from a seated position. Roam is completely modified by the Winnebago factory before being shipped to La Mesa.

La Mesa RV is the exclusive retail selling dealer for the 2023 Winnebago Roam. Both La Mesa and Winnebago recognize that there is a growing need for factory-built accessible camper vans and motorhomes. In addition to the Roam, Winnebago offers an accessibility enhanced diesel pusher class A motorhome known as the Inspire.

La Mesa will soon have inventory of the Winnebago Roam available in multiple stores in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida. Additional information on units that will be available at La Mesa can be found at www.lamesarv.com.

Both La Mesa and Winnebago congratulate the owner of the first Winnebago Roam to be delivered in Arizona and know this accessibility enhanced camper van will provide years of enjoyment and travel freedom.

Caption for photo attached: Taking delivery of the first Accessibility Enhanced Winnebago Roam at La Mesa RV in Phoenix are Jerry and Joyce Free who were welcomed by Terry Scheibel and Bryan Atchison of Winnebago, Scott Campbell of La Mesa and Summer Mattingly of Winnebago.