Expensive divorce or child custody case? Consider a legal paraprofessional.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Burggraff Tash Levy PLC) – The only thing more daunting than needing legal advice is figuring out how to pay for it. Because you’re paying for specialized knowledge and experience, an attorney’s fees can be expensive – hundreds of dollars an hour. And the hours can add up quickly. Not everyone can afford it. Especially those who might need that essential legal help the most.

“Many … ‘regular people’ believe the cost of hiring someone for relatively simple legal needs is just too much,” the Arizona Judicial Branch says in a video on AZCourts.com.

That’s why the state of Arizona came up with a solution – a way for you to get the same legal guidance at a fraction of the cost. The state created a new tier of legal service providers. It’s so new that fewer than 80 people are licensed for it. They are legal paraprofessionals.

That’s not to be confused with paralegals, also known as legal assistants. Paralegals assist lawyers with cases, including, but not limited to research, filing, client communication, and preparing for hearings. They cannot represent you in legal matters. Legal paraprofessionals can.

Legal paraprofessionals are the nurse practitioners of the legal world. The same way an NP has special education and is licensed to perform many of the same duties as doctors, an LP also has advanced training and is licensed to represent you in specific areas of the law.

Because legal paraprofessionals are not attorneys, they can bill at substantially lower hourly rates. Just like you save money when you see a nurse practitioner rather than a doctor, working with a legal paraprofessional costs you less than hiring a lawyer.

“Legal paraprofessionals are important because they allow consumers who otherwise may not be able to afford legal services access to judicial assistance with their family law cases,” said attorney Justin Tash, a partner of the Scottsdale law firm Burggraff Tash Levy PLC.

The Arizona Supreme Court voted unanimously in August 2020 to create the Legal Paraprofessional Program; it was instituted on Jan. 1, 2021.

“The result is better access to legal services for people in need,” AZCourts.gov says.

The first LP exams were given in mid-2021, and the first legal paraprofessionals received their licenses in November. That’s less than two years ago; it’s a young profession.

“I am optimistic that this marks a new era of progress in closing the justice gap in our state,” Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer of the Arizona Supreme Court said in a news release shortly after those inaugural licenses were granted.

In addition to experience in the legal field and education – both Arizona State University and the University of Arizona now have legal paraprofessional programs – LP candidates must pass at least two rigorous exams to become licensed and certified. First, there’s a core exam. After that, there are specialized exams that focus on the intricacies of a specific area of the law. A legal paraprofessional can be certified in one or more areas of practice. Right now, those include family law, civil law, limited jurisdiction criminal law, and administrative law.

While clients are the clear beneficiaries of the legal paraprofessional program, they’re not the only ones.

“Legal paraprofessionals are also valuable within law firms to increase efficiency and productivity by which firms can allocate cases and better distribute workload amongst legal paraprofessionals and attorneys,” Tash said.

Devin Bullock is at the forefront of Arizona’s Legal Paraprofessional Program and is part of Tash’s firm. Like Burggraff Tash Levy PLC, Devin specializes in family law with a focus on divorce and child custody cases. She works with lawyers, not for them.

Devin Bullock

“I am able to offer legal services and advice,” Devin said. “I can represent clients, draft pleadings, file documents with the court, assist with settlement negotiations – everything like that. I work alongside attorneys; I don’t work under an attorney. The biggest benefit [to my clients] is that I can bill at a lower hourly rate than that of an attorney. I can help save on fees.”

In today’s world, when gas prices are at an all-time high and inflation has pushed grocery prices and rent into the stratosphere, any savings is great. And the money you save by hiring a legal paraprofessional like Devin is significant.

“All attorneys bill at different rates,” Devin explained. “But I would say, at a minimum, my clients are probably saving anywhere from $100 to $200 an hour.”

And the legal advice and guidance Devin gives you is the same as any attorney at her firm. If cost is a factor in your decision to engage legal representation, it doesn’t necessarily have to be.

“If they’re worried about whether or not they can afford it, a legal paraprofessional would be able to save you a considerable amount on costs,” Devin said. “The things that my attorneys do in the office, I can do all of those same things.”

Also like the attorneys at Burggraff Tash Levy PLC, Devin is a member of the State Bar of Arizona, which oversees attorneys and legal paraprofessionals alike.

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC as a whole is an expert in family law, which made it a perfect fit for Devin. She began her legal career in estate planning and probate law, but family law is where her heart is so joining Burggraff Tash Levy PLC was a fantastic move for her both personally and career-wise.

“With family law, you’re meeting people at … probably one of the hardest times of their lives,” Devin said. “It’s rewarding to be somebody’s sounding board and help them get through what they’re going through and into the next phase of their life.”

When the legal paraprofessional program was established, there were licenses in four specific areas of the law – family, civil, limited jurisdiction criminal, and administrative. A fifth area – juvenile law – was recently added, and “opportunities to expand into other practices areas are under consideration,” the Board of Nonlawyer Legal Service Providers said in its annual reports, released in April.

The Board said priorities for this year include developing certifications in more complex legal situations like adoption and “other highly specialized areas of the law.”

Devin is excited for the adoption endorsement to become available and intends to get certified as soon as she can.

“Me and my husband actually would like to adopt,” Devin said. “It’s just always been something that has been on the forefront for us.”

“I think that it is a special thing to be a part of – to bring a family together,” she continued. “It’s special on both ends. You’re changing a child’s life and bringing them into a home and maybe a life that they would not have had the opportunity for before. And then you’re also helping a family complete their family.”

Whatever your family circumstances, Devin and her firm understand what you’re going through. They know it can be overwhelming, but they are there to help you.

“I do understand that a lot of people can be intimidated to seek legal assistance, and the idea of these family-law-related issues can be very scary for people,” Devin said. That’s why she and everyone at Burggraff Tash Levy PLC are straightforward and transparent about your situation and what they can do for you.

“We are very honest and forthcoming with our clients about the strengths and weaknesses of their positions,” she continued. “That way they can make those informed decisions moving forward. In whatever way they need us, we are there for them.”