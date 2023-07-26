History teacher Mr. McTikTok, BAND-AID want you to have a well-stocked first-aid kit

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of BAND-AID and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about BAND-AID, visit BAND-AID.com.

(BAND-AID) - Kevin McClintock, aka Mr. McTikTok, is a history teacher by day and a social media influencer -- well, all of the time -- and he has something you need to know as kids head back to school. When it comes to school supplies, a first-aid kit might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Mr. McTikTok explains how important a well-stocked first-aid kit is and how you can put one together.