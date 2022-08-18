You could win cash or travel prizes just by setting off on an Arizona Adventure. See how.

You could win cash or travel prizes just by setting off on an Arizona Adventure. See how. It pays to adventure!

PHOENIX (Arizona Lottery) – Adventure is calling, and the Arizona Lottery wants you to answer! You can be a tourist in your home state while entering to win $1 million in bonus cash and Arizona travel prizes.

Will you answer Arizona Adventure's call? (Arizona Lottery and Arizona's Family)

Two ways to enter

Hit the road and visit any of 12 select state parks. Check in online at AZAdventure.com when you complete your Adventure, and boom! You’ve just earned 10 entries into prize drawings and seen one of the many incredible places that make Arizona … well … Arizona. The more places you go, the more entries you rack up. We’ll talk more about the destinations in a minute. (Jump down to the Arizona Adventure map.)

Featuring illustrations of three magnificent and iconic landmarks, the Arizona Adventure tickets are gorgeous! (Arizona Lottery)

The Arizona Adventure promotion is not limited to road-trippers. If you prefer staying close to home, you can enter with the new Arizona Adventure Scratchers. The $5 tickets are a twofer. The Scratchers game has more than $5 million in prizes and a top prize of $200,000. The tickets - which are works of art, by the way - are worth five entries into the Arizona Adventure drawings. Other $5 game tickets are eligible, too. They’ll get you one entry each. There’s a list at the bottom of this article.

The first step

Everything you need to know about the Arizona Lottery’s Arizona Adventure is online at AZAdventure.com. Start by registering for a free Players Club account. It’s the doorway to all kinds of exciting ways to enter to win cash and prizes, including the Arizona Adventure promotion. The sign-up form asks for your name, birthdate (to make sure you are older than 21 and can legally gamble), address, and phone number. You’ll get an email confirmation to activate your account.

Sign up for a free Players Club account if you don't have one, and you're ready to go! (Arizona Lottery)

How it works

If you’re traveling, you check in online or on the Arizona Lottery App. If you’re going the Scratchers route, you go online or on the app and enter a Game-Pack-Ticket number and an entry code. The first one is right below the bar code at the top of your ticket. The entry code is a scratch-off area at the bottom.

The drawings and the prizes: More and $1 million in cash and prizes on the table

There are five drawings – one in September, October, and November, and two in December. One of those is the Grand Prize Drawing.

Sept. 7, 2002 (entries Aug. 2-31, 2022) 10 winners ($15,000 + $5,000 trip package)

Oct. 5, 2022 (entries Sept. 1-30, 2022) 10 winners ($15,000 + $5,000 trip package)

Nov. 9, 2022 (entries Oct. 1-31, 2022) 10 winners ($15,000 + $5,000 trip package)

Dec. 7, 2022 (entries Nov. 1-30, 2022) 10 winners ($15,000 + $5,000 trip package)

Grand prize drawing: Dec. 7, 2022 (entries Aug. 2, 2022-Nov. 30, 2022) 1 winner ($200,000 + $5,000 trip package)



Winners will choose an Arizona Travel Prize for two to Bisbee, Flagstaff, Scottsdale, Sedona, Tucson, Williams, or Young.

$5 Scratchers games eligible for one Arizona Adventure entry

$50 Grand

Bee Lucky Bingo

Bingo Twist

Cashword

Full of Money

Grand Progressive

Hit $500

Loaded Double Progressive

Money Maker

Monopoly

The Game of Life

Wild Cherry Crossword

XTREME MULTIPLIER PROGRESSIVE

These tickets, along with Fast Play tickets, are available at all 3,000+ Arizona Lottery retail locations.

For the road-trippers: Arizona Adventure destinations

Let’s circle back to the Arizona Adventure challenges. There are 12 of them – all over our beautiful state. From Riordan Mansion State Historic Park in Flagstaff in Northern Arizona to Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park not far from our southern border and all kinds of places in between, there’s an Arizona Adventure to be had. Some of them might be favorite haunts you visit again and again. Others might be new to you. Either way, there’s plenty to see and do in Arizona, and it’s always fun to be a tourist in your home state.

Now that visiting one of these destinations gives you a chance to win cash and travel prizes, it’s the perfect time to plan a weekend getaway. Or 12.

