PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 11-year-old Jordan Lusby has created a group that is helping spread kindness to other kids. It's called Kids Kindness and you can join this group on Facebook.
It started with just ten members, and now about three months later, they have over 700 members in 13 states.
Here's the way it works - post the ages of your kids and a few things they like, such as favorite foods, drinks, games, and your zip code. Someone in your area will surprise you with a gift basket, and you return the favor to someone in on the Facebook group in your area.
Jordan says the best part is the drop-off, "You go to their address - drop off the gift - ring the doorbell and RUN to your car. My mom sad it was the most fun being the get-away driver."
This idea comes at a perfect time when kids are away from their routines and friends.
Jordan's mom, Jennifer, says, "I am really proud that they are always trying to make people happy and thinking outside of themselves. Looking for ways to be inventive and creative and give back."
If you would like to join the group, click here.